Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 27 February 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 February 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 39,072 shares in the period from 20 February 2023 to 24 February 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 20 February 2023 8,000 48.50 48.24 49.20 388,009.60 Tue 21 February 2023 7,201 48.19 47.80 48.36 347,029.87 Wed 22 February 2023 8,371 47.61 47.50 48.10 398,539.12 Thu 23 February 2023 7,800 48.06 47.62 48.28 374,859.42 Fri 24 February 2023 7,700 47.96 47.86 48.18 369,255.04 TOTAL

(period concerned) 39,072 48.06 47.50 49.20 1,877,693.06 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 1,203,287 38.09 31.68 49.86 45,832,467.87

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 1,203,287 of its own shares, or 1.54% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 38.09 euros per share and for a total amount of 45,832,468 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 91.66% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

01 September 2023 Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

26 September 2023 Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023 available

27 October 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders

