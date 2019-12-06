UPDATE: PayByPhone Launches in Metro Atlanta Market

Company's app brings a better parking experience to residents and visitors

VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, now offers Atlanta residents and visitors a simpler and better parking experience. With PayByPhone, parkers in Atlanta have access to more than 2,700 on-street spaces throughout the city.

Viewed as a great additional payment choice by the City of Atlanta and its partner ATLPlus Mobility, PayByPhone provides an optimal parking solution for drivers in Atlanta's most highly traveled areas, including:

Buckhead

East Central Business District

Little Five Points

North Midtown

South Midtown

West Central Business District

West End

According to one recent study, Atlanta is one of the eight American cities where traffic costs more than $2,000 per driver on average. In many situations, parking challenges contribute heavily to congestion.

To make the parking experience better for all Atlantans, PayByPhone is offering one free hour of parking, beginning Dec. 2nd through Dec. 31st, at designated PayByPhone locations for those who download the app, which is available for both Android and iOS users.

"Atlanta and other cities around the world are looking at parking more strategically - clearly understanding the impact of parking on its residents and visitors." said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "We strive to bring our experience to our municipal partnerships to deliver a seamless and user-friendly parking experience for the cities and their drivers."

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for more than 30 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 105 million transactions totaling more than $500 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

