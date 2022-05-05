05.05.2022 21:32:00

UPDATE: RENREN, INC. DERIVATIVE LITIGATION SETTLEMENT WEBSITE UPDATED

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms Reid Collins & Tsai LLP, Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., and Gardy & Notis, LLP, as Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel in In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation, Index No. 653594/2018 (N.Y. Sup. Ct., N.Y County), announce that the Renren, Inc. (NYSE: RENN) derivative settlement website has been updated to provide important new information and documents regarding the lawsuit and an upcoming Court hearing.

The Court will hold a hearing on June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. to consider whether to approve the proposed Settlement and other related matters in the lawsuit. Details about the proposed Settlement, related court filings, and the new hearing date will be posted to the website at www.renrensettlement.com.

Plaintiffs' Lead Counsel suggest all interested parties check the website regularly for updates.

Contact:  

GARDY & NOTIS, LLP
Jennifer Sarnelli
126 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
E-mail: jsarnelli@gardylaw.com
Website: www.gardylaw.com

Attorney Advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-renren-inc-derivative-litigation-settlement-website-updated-301541211.html

SOURCE Gardy & Notis, LLP

