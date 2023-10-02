|
02.10.2023 17:45:08
Update share buyback program (2 October 2023)
Regulated information
2 October 2023 - 17.45 CET
On 22 September 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. This program started on 25 September 2023 and ends on 24 March 2024 at the latest. Under this program, Kinepolis Group may buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 151,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 8 million.
During the period from 25 September 2023 to 29 September 2023, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:
|Date
|Number of shares
|
Average
price (EUR)1
|
Lowest
price (EUR)
|
Highest
price
(EUR)
|
Total
(EUR)
|25/09/2023
|1,000
|€ 46.50
|€ 46.35
|€ 46.65
|€ 46,500.00
|26/09/2023
|1,250
|€ 46.14
|€ 45.70
|€ 46.60
|€ 57,675.00
|27/09/2023
|1,000
|€ 46.70
|€ 46.60
|€ 46.80
|€ 46,700.00
|28/09/2023
|1,024
|€ 46.30
|€ 46.00
|€ 46.50
|€ 47,407.40
|29/09/2023
|483
|€ 46.61
|€ 46.20
|€ 47.00
|€ 22,514.60
|Total
|4,757
|€ 220,797.00
As a result of the aforementioned transactions and after exercise of options, the Company holds 495 378 own shares on the date of 29 September 2023.
This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website http://investors.kinepolis.com.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company in the capacity of a listed company
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels
1 Rounded to two decimals after the comma.
