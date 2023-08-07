|
07.08.2023 17:48:35
Update share buyback program (7 August 2023)
Regulated information
7 August 2023 - 17.45 CET
On 12 June 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. This program started on 13 June 2023 and ends on 16 August 2023 at the latest. Under this program, Kinepolis Group may buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 200,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 10 million.
During the period from 31 July 2023 to 4 August 2023, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:
|Date
|Number of shares
|
Average price (EUR)
|
Lowest price (EUR)
|
Highest price
(EUR)
|
Total
(EUR)
|31/07/2023
|1,224
|€ 44.14
|€ 43.95
|€ 44.25
|€ 54,025.89
|1/08/2023
|3,000
|€ 44.94
|€ 44.50
|€ 45.20
|€ 134,824.25
|2/08/2023
|3,200
|€ 42.85
|€ 41.90
|€ 44.00
|€ 137,126.75
|3/08/2023
|2,697
|€ 45.22
|€ 44.85
|€ 45.65
|€ 121,959.05
|4/08/2023
|1,182
|€ 46.09
|€ 45.25
|€ 46.50
|€ 54,472.80
|Total
|11,303
|€ 502,408.74
As a result of the aforementioned transactions and after exercise of options, the Company holds 468,103 own shares on the date of 4 August 2023.
This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website http://investors.kinepolis.com.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company in the capacity of a listed company
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels
