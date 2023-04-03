|
03.04.2023 15:03:58
UPDATED: Glencore unveils proposal to merge with Teck, spin out combined coal business
GLENCORE today unveiled an unsolicited, all-share proposal to merge with Canada’s Teck Resources and create a second company consisting of the demerged coal businesses of the two.Teck’s board rejected the offer, however.The firm was “not contemplating a sale of the company at this time,” Teck chair Sheila Murray was quoted as saying in a letter to Glencore. Teck is currently capitalised at US$18.9bn.The transaction, which rivals Teck’s proposal announced in February to spin off its coal business, is structured as a share exchange in which Glencore shareholders will own 76% of the new metals company (MetalsCo), as well as the demerged coal business (CoalCo). Teck shareholders would hold the respective balances in both businesses.Speaking in a presentation today, Glencore CEO Gary Nagle described the proposed merger as creating “the best metals company in the world”, to be named ‘GlenTeck’. It would have “unrivalled” copper growth as well as supplying cobalt, zinc and nickel generating $16bn in Ebitda. Glencore’s 50% stake in Viterra, a crop trading business spun out by Glencore, could be divested from MetalsCo.In terms of its proposal, Glencore said it would headquarter MetalsCo in Canada where Teck is currently managed and maintain “significant Canadian representation” on the boards of MetalsCo and CoalCo.Secondary listings of MetalsCo and CoalCo in Canada were also part of the proposal with primary listings of MetalsCo and CoalCo in London and New York respectively.CoalCo – yet to be named – would also consist of Glencore’s ferroalloys assets in South Africa, and Glencore’s coal and ferroalloys marketing businesses.Importantly for Glencore’s environmental critics, CoalCo would stick to Glencore’s previously announced strategy of running down resources over time. Today’s merger proposal with Teck suggests the group’s current configuration was holding it back especially as it was unpopular with some investors.An estimated $4.25bn to $5.25bn in synergies post tax would be unlocked after combining Teck with Glencore, the Swiss headquartered firm said.In terms of the share exchange, Glencore has proposed swapping 7.78 of its shares per Teck B share equal to a 22% premium based on the two companies’ close on March 31, and 12.73 Glencore shares per Teck A share, which also represents a 22% premium.The proposal didn’t find favour with Teck Resources shareholder, Norman Keevil. “Now is not the time to explore a transaction of this nature,” he said in a statement. “I unequivocally support the board’s decision to reject Glencore’s unsolicited offer.”In terms of Teck’s previously announced proposed restructure, its coal assets would be spun into Elk Valley Resources.The Keevil family’s control of Teck through their dominant ownership of ‘A’ class of shares, which have more voting power than the numerous ‘B’ class shares held by institutions, could make any further merger discussion hard, according to a report in Reuters.The post UPDATED: Glencore unveils proposal to merge with Teck, spin out combined coal business appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!