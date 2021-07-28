+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
28.07.2021 05:10:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3iaENCZ 

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 23, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With chocolate

200 g

7 70338 10058 0

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With chocolate

454 g

7 70338 10065 8

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With chocolate

907 g

7 70338 10060 3

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - Plain light

454 g

7 70338 10064 1

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With pistachios

200 g

0 62356 54452 2

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With pistachios

454 g

7 70338 10057 3

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With pistachios

907 g

7 70338 10056 6

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa - With pistachios

2.5 kg

5 281003 552580

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – Plain / Traditional

200 g

0 62356 54451 5

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – Plain / Traditional

454 g

7 70338 10055 9

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – Plain / Traditional

907 g

7 70338 10054 2

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Halva / Halawa – Plain / Traditional

2.5 kg

5 281003 552085

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) - Sesame Paste

200 g

0 62356 54450 8

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) - Sesame Paste

454 g

7 70338 10053 5

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) - Sesame Paste

907 g

7 70338 10052 8

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) - Sesame Paste

4.54 kg

5 281003 551101

All lot codes

Al-Rabih

Tahini (100% Sesame) - Sesame Paste

18 kg

5 281003 551187

All lot codes

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

