Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, and oyster

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng//1559950629729/1559950629979

OTTAWA, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 5, 2019 has been updated to include an additional importer. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Korea Food Trading is recalling certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and oyster which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, milk, or oyster should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Daesang

Boc Rice (seasoning –
vegetable flavour)

24 g

8 801052 404028

All codes where egg is not declared
on the label

Daesang

Beef Rice Sprinkles
(seasoning)

24 g

8 801052 724850

All codes where egg, milk, and
oyster are not declared on the label

Daesang

Seafood Rice
>Sprinkles (seasoning)

24 g

8 801052 724874

All codes where egg, milk, and
oyster are not declared on the label

Daesang

Vegetable Rice
Sprinkles (seasoning)

24 g

8 801052 724867

All codes where egg, milk, and
oyster are not declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, milk, or oyster do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

  • CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

Public enquiries and media

Public enquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

