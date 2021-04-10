Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew and hazelnut

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1618006184144/1618006190053

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 20, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted because it may contain cashew and hazelnut which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to cashew or hazelnut should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Co-op Gold

Pure Almond Butter –

Crunchy Roasted 500 g 0 57316 16814 6 All codes where cashew

and hazelnut are not

declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to cashew or hazelnut, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

