|
10.04.2021 00:47:00
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew and hazelnut
Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1618006184144/1618006190053
OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 20, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted because it may contain cashew and hazelnut which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to cashew or hazelnut should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Co-op Gold
Almond Butter –
500 g
0 57316 16814 6
All codes where cashew
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to cashew or hazelnut, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
