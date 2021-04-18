|
18.04.2021 20:07:00
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter - Crunchy recalled due to undeclared almond and Co-op Gold Pure brand Superfood Peanut Butter - Crunc...
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3svAzHI
OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on April 9, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter – Crunchy because it may contain almond which is not declared on the label and Co-op Gold Pure brand Superfood Peanut Butter – Crunchy because it may contain almond and cashew which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to almond or cashew should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Co-op Gold Pure
Organic "Protien" Peanut Butter – Crunchy
480 g
0 57316 19451 0
Lot# 202160
Best Before 30 MAR 2022
Lot# 200844
Best Before 30 AUG 2021
Co-op Gold Pure
Superfood Peanut Butter – Crunchy
480 g
0 57316 19450 3
Lot# 200938
Best Before 30 SEP 2021
Lot# 200843
Best Before 30 AUG 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to almond or cashew, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke im Plus -- schlussendlich Gewinne in Fernost
An den US-Börsen wurden vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag deutlich aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger in Kauflaune. Grüne Vorzeichen waren auch an den Börsen in Fernost auszumachen.