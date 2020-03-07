|
07.03.2020 04:22:00
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Delicious Foods Ltd. brand Spring Rolls recalled due to undeclared milk and wheat
Product photos are available at:
https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583544319371/1583544319714
OTTAWA, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 28, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Delicious Foods Ltd. is recalling Delicious Foods Ltd. brand Spring Rolls from the marketplace because they contain wheat and may contain milk which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume and retailers, restaurants and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Chicken Spring Rolls
45 rolls
8 27758 00079 9
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Chicken Spring Rolls
Variable (bulk)
None
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
35 rolls
8 27758 00079 9
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls
Variable (bulk)
None
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
45 rolls
8 27758 00079 9
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
Delicious Foods Ltd.
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Variable (bulk)
None
All units sold up to and including March 04, 2020
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
