|
06.03.2020 02:19:00
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goraesa brand Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg and milk
Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583445357216/1583445357638
OTTAWA, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 14, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
PK Trading Inc. is recalling Goraesa brand Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg and milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Goraesa
Octopus Fish Cake
130 g
8 809265 021766
All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label
Goraesa
Perilla Leaf Fishcake
140 g
8 809265 021759
All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label
Goraesa
Roasted Cheese Fishcake
130 g
8 809265 021735
All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label
Goraesa
Spicy Pepper Fish Cake
130 g
8 809265 021834
All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label
Goraesa
Vegetable Fishcake
130 g
8 809265 021711
All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label
Goraesa
Fishcake with Rice Cake
180 g
8 809265 021995
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to egg or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTiefroter Handelausklang an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Dow mit kräftigem Verlust -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der Heimatmarkt gab ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Donnerstag kräftig ab. An den US-Börsen kam es am Donnerstag nach den deutlichen Vortagsgewinnen wieder zu einem Rücksetzer. Asien Börsen erzielten Kursgewinne auf breiter Front.