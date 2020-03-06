06.03.2020 02:19:00

Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goraesa brand Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg and milk

Product photos are available at: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1583445357216/1583445357638

OTTAWA, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 14, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

PK Trading Inc. is recalling Goraesa brand Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg and milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg or milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Goraesa

Octopus Fish Cake

130 g

8 809265 021766

All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label

Goraesa

Perilla Leaf Fishcake

140 g

8 809265 021759

All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label

Goraesa

Roasted Cheese Fishcake

130 g

8 809265 021735

All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label

Goraesa

Spicy Pepper Fish Cake

130 g

8 809265 021834

All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label

Goraesa

Vegetable Fishcake

130 g

8 809265 021711

All codes where egg and milk are not declared on the label

Goraesa

Fishcake with Rice Cake

180 g

8 809265 021995

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg or milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

