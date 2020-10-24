|
24.10.2020 03:55:00
Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nature's Intent brand Dark Chocolate Enrobed fruit products recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3ktkTBC
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 22, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Nature's Intent LLC is recalling Nature's Intent brand Dark Chocolate Enrobed fruit products from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Nature's Intent
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Pineapples
100 g
8 57308 00522 6
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nature's Intent
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mangoes
100 g
8 57308 00519 6
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nature's Intent
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Strawberries
100 g
8 57308 00505 9
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nature's Intent
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Bananas
100 g
8 57308 00506 6
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Nature's Intent
Dark Chocolate Enrobed Mandarins
100 g
8 57308 00552 3
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
