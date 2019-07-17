Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, shrimp and octopus

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1563327301251/1563327303553

OTTAWA, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on July 10, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg, milk, shrimp and octopus which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, milk, shrimp or octopus should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Gobou Maki) (Item 92555) 150 g 0 74410 92555 0 All codes where

egg, milk, shrimp

and octopus are

not declared on the

label Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Ika Maki) (Item 92556) 150 g 0 74410 92556 7 All codes where

egg, milk, shrimp

and octopus are

not declared on the

label Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Age Ball) (Item 92557) 150 g 0 74410 93557 4 All codes where

egg, milk, shrimp

and octopus are

not declared on the

label Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Satsuma Age) (Item 92559) 150 g 0 74410 92559 8 All codes where

egg, milk, shrimp

and octopus are

not declared on the

label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, milk, shrimp or octopus, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

