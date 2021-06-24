Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Thai Best brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 16-20 recalled due to undeclared sulphites

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624495844593/1624495849945

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 3, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Searay Foods Inc. is recalling Thai Best brand Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp Size 16-20 from the marketplace because they contain sulphites which are not declared on the label. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulphites should not consume, and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as restaurants, should not sell or use the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Thai Best Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp (Raw Headless Shell-on) Size 16-20 4lb x 6 packs 4 lb Outer Box: 10827510097484 Inner Box: 8 27510 00483 6 Production Date: 2021/01/05 Best Before: 2023/01/05 Lot Number: 2012042THL Sold to HRI / Retail in British Columbia Thai Best or None Thailand Black Tiger Shrimp (Raw Headless Shell-on) Size 16-20 (may be unlabeled) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold up to and including June 17, 2021 Sold at Hanahreum Mart Inc, 1780-4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond BC Sold at New Pacific Supermarket Ltd, 1056-1163 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC Sold at New Empire Supermarket Ltd. , 111-4600 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC Sold at SY Farm Market, 2438 East Hastings, Vancouver, BC Sold at Wah Shang Seafood, 232-2800 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver, BC Sold at Wah Shang Supermarket, 8108 Park Road, Richmond, BC

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

If you have a sensitivity to sulphites, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

