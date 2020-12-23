+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren!** +++-w-
23.12.2020 02:23:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1608682359781/1608682365007

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on December 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Assala

Montreal Style
Smoked Meat

150 g

8 82756 71684 4

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Smoked Beef Eye
of the Round
Pastrami

175 g

0 68820 13355 1

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Corned Beef

175 g

0 68820 13356 8

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Montreal-Style
Smoked Meat

175 g

0 68820 13357 5

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Roast Beef

175 g

0 68820 13358 2

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Roast Beef

300 g

0 68820 13359 9

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Compliments

Smoked Beef Pastrami

175 g

0 68820 13360 5

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Levitts

Montreal Style
Smoked Meat

150 g

8 82756 71084 2

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Levitts

Corned Beef

150 g

8 82756 72084 1

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Levitts

New York Style Pastrami

150 g

8 82756 73084 0

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Levitts

Seasoned Roast
Beef

150 g

8 82756 74084 9

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

Levitts

Old Fashioned Montreal
Smoked Meat

Variable

Starting with 2 61043

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

The Deli-Shop

Sliced Pastrami

175 g

0 59749 95373 3

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

The Deli-Shop

Sliced Pastrami

2 x 175 g

0 59749 95227 9

All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

