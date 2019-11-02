|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Compliments brand fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1572663865437/1572663871425
OTTAWA, Nov. 1, 2019/CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 30, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Compliments
Sweet Kale Blend
255 g
0 68820 13305 6
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
Compliments
Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip
680 g
0 55742 53490 0
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
Compliments
Broccolini
170 g
0 68820 13307 0
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
Compliments
Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower
397 g
0 68820 13254 7
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
Compliments
Power Green Blend
284 g
0 68820 13304 9
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
Compliments
Green Beans
340 g
0 68820 10625 8
All units sold up to and including October 31, 2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
