 Updated Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Double Happiness brand "Dried Almond" may cause cyanide poisoning | 09.04.21 | finanzen.at

09.04.2021 23:44:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Consumption of Double Happiness brand "Dried Almond" may cause cyanide poisoning

Product photos are available: https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-04-09/eng/1618000518928/1618000524885

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on March 12, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Tun Hau Enterprises (Canada) Ltd. is recalling Double Happiness brand "Dried Almond" from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Double Happiness

"Dried Almond"

200 g

6 264300 001608

Best before: 30/12/2020

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

