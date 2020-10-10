+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
10.10.2020 03:34:00

UPDATED Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3nzBc1U  

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 8, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Only eggs from Hilly Acres Farm with best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.

Recalled products

Brand

 Product

Size / Format

UPC

Codes

Additional Information

Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00002 1

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Farmer John Eyking

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00001 4

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Farmer John Eyking

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00005 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

8 eggs

0 73557 00010 6

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Eyking Delite

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

0 73557 00012 0

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Eyking Delite

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00011 3

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Eyking Delite

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 73557 00013 7

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.


Compliments

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35750 9

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35751 6

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35749 3

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 55742 35753 6

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

None

Medium Eggs

Sold in flats of 30 eggs

None 

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.

Boxes are marked "N38"

None

Large Eggs

Sold in flats of 30 eggs

None 

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.

Boxes are marked "N38"

no name

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66414 5

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66413 8

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Medium Size Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66415 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 60383 66417 6

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Jumbo Size Eggs

12 eggs

7 70004 14470 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

7 70004 14418 4

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride

Medium eggs

30 eggs

7 70004 14414 6

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Medium Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01114 0

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Jumbo Size White Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 90104 5

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Eggsquisite

Large White Eggs

6 eggs

0 67799 08006 4

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

All Grain Eggs Large Size

12 eggs

0 67799 08112 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 90118 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Extra Large Size White Eggs

18 eggs

0 59001 91119 8

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs

Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 59001 01123 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra

Extra Large Size Brown Eggs

12 eggs

0 67799 08104 7

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91195 5

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

12 eggs

6 81131 91196 2

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value

Extra Large Size Eggs

18 eggs

6 28915 01349 8

All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.

These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

