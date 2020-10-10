|
10.10.2020 03:34:00
UPDATED Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 8, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Only eggs from Hilly Acres Farm with best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size / Format
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00002 1
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Farmer John Eyking
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00001 4
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00005 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Eyking Delite
Large Size Eggs
8 eggs
0 73557 00010 6
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Eyking Delite
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
0 73557 00012 0
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Eyking Delite
Jumbo Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00011 3
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Eyking Delite
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00013 7
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Compliments
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35750 9
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35751 6
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Medium Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35749 3
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Compliments
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 55742 35753 6
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
None
Medium Eggs
Sold in flats of 30 eggs
None
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Boxes are marked "N38"
None
Large Eggs
Sold in flats of 30 eggs
None
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.
Boxes are marked "N38"
no name
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66414 5
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66413 8
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Medium Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66415 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
no name
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 60383 66417 6
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Jumbo Size Eggs
12 eggs
7 70004 14470 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
7 70004 14418 4
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Maritime Pride
Medium eggs
30 eggs
7 70004 14414 6
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Medium Size White Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 01114 0
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Ultra
Jumbo Size White Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 90104 5
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Eggsquisite
Large White Eggs
6 eggs
0 67799 08006 4
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
All Grain Eggs Large Size
12 eggs
0 67799 08112 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Large Size White Eggs
18 eggs
0 59001 90118 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Extra Large Size White Eggs
18 eggs
0 59001 91119 8
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 59001 01123 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Nova Eggs Ultra
Extra Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 67799 08104 7
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
6 81131 91195 5
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Extra Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
6 81131 91196 2
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
Great Value
Extra Large Size Eggs
18 eggs
6 28915 01349 8
All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package.
These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
