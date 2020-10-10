UPDATED Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3nzBc1U

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 8, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

Only eggs from Hilly Acres Farm with best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size / Format UPC Codes Additional Information

Farmer John Eyking Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00002 1 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Farmer John Eyking Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00001 4 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Farmer John Eyking Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00005 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 8 eggs 0 73557 00010 6 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Eyking Delite Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 0 73557 00012 0 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Eyking Delite Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00011 3 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Eyking Delite Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 73557 00013 7 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively.



Compliments Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35750 9 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35751 6 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35749 3 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Compliments Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 55742 35753 6 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

None Medium Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively. Boxes are marked "N38"

None Large Eggs Sold in flats of 30 eggs None All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020, inclusively. Boxes are marked "N38"

no name Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66414 5 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66413 8 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Medium Size Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66415 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

no name Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 60383 66417 6 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Jumbo Size Eggs 12 eggs 7 70004 14470 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Extra Large Size Eggs 18 eggs 7 70004 14418 4 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Maritime Pride Medium eggs 30 eggs 7 70004 14414 6 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Medium Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01114 0 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra Jumbo Size White Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 90104 5 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Eggsquisite Large White Eggs 6 eggs 0 67799 08006 4 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs All Grain Eggs Large Size 12 eggs 0 67799 08112 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 90118 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Extra Large Size White Eggs 18 eggs 0 59001 91119 8 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 59001 01123 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Nova Eggs Ultra Extra Large Size Brown Eggs 12 eggs 0 67799 08104 7 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91195 5 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.

Great Value Extra Large Size Eggs 12 eggs 6 81131 91196 2 All best before dates from September 2, 2020 to October 31, 2020 inclusively where the lot code contains "38" or "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package. These products may have been sold without a lot code. Consumers who are unsure are advised to check with their retailer.