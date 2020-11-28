Jetzt bei bankdirekt.at: 3 Monate Wertpapiere um EUR 1,- handeln und EUR 50,- Startbonus sichern!-w-
Updated Food Recall Warning - Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606585807218/1606585807452

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 27, 2020 has been updated to include additional precision on distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick and may have been distributed in other Atlantic provinces. 

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

312 g

8 88048 00028 8

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Fresh Attitude

Baby Spinach

142 g

8 88048 00004 2

Best Before 2020 DE 04

Best Before 2020 DE 05

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of  these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

