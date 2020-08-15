Updated Food Recall Warning - Modern brand Tarragon Remoulade and Modern Meat brand Modern 'Crab' Cakes made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc. recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2Y2cb4k

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 1, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

The Modern Meat Inc. is recalling Modern brand Tarragon Remoulade and Modern Meat brand 'Crab' Cakes, made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc., Bakersfield, California (USA), from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

These products may also have been purchased on-line. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Distribution Modern Tarragon Remoulade 250 mL 8 47004 00009 0 Best before date: SEP 23 2020 None British Columbia, Manitoba, and possibly other provinces and territories. Modern Meat 'Crab' Cakes 300 g 8 47004 00014 4 Best before date: JAN 18 2021 None British Columbia, Manitoba, and possibly other provinces and territories. Modern Meat 'Crab' Cakes 6 x 50 g 8 47004 00014 4 Best before date: JAN 18 2021 None British Columbia, Manitoba, and possibly other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the onions in your product, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak followed by a recall in the United States by Thomson International Inc. located in Bakersfield, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

