Updated Food Recall Warning - Red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions grown by Thomson International Inc. and imported from the USA recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1596839864445/1596839865455

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 1, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions grown by Thomson International Inc., Bakersfield, California, and imported from the USA from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below or foods containing these raw onions. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

These products may also have been purchased on-line or through various restaurant locations. They may also have been sold in bulk or in smaller packages with or without a label and may not bear the same brand or product names as described below. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional information El Competidor

Imperial Fresh

Onions 52

Tender Loving Care

Thomson International

Thomson International Premium

Thomson Premium Yellow Onions

Red Onions

White Onions

Sweet Yellow Onions All sizes including bulk Variable All products imported since May 1, 2020 Mesh Sack

Carton

Box

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the identity of the onions in your possession, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak followed by a recall in the United States by Thomson International Inc. located in Bakersfield, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

