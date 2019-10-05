|
05.10.2019 00:31:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
St. Ann's Foods Inc./Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. (EST. 639) is recalling Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
The following products may have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Product
Ryding-Regency
BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85
Variable
None
Packed
3022050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85
Variable
None
Packed
3022055
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF CLOD
Variable
None
Packed
3022550
Ryding-Regency
ANGUS BEEF PECTORAL MEAT
Variable
None
Packed
3022750
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF BLADE ROAST
Variable
None
Packed
3023050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK EYE
Variable
None
Packed
3023250
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF BLADE ROUND
Variable
None
Packed
3023550
Ryding-Regency
BEEF CHUCK SHORT RIB
Variable
None
Packed
3023750
Ryding-Regency
BEEF SHOULDER CLODS FLAT
Variable
None
Packed
3023850
Ryding-Regency
BEEF PETITE TENDER
Variable
None
Packed
3024550
Ryding-Regency
BEEF RIBEYES LIPON 2X2
Variable
None
Packed
3032250
Ryding-Regency
BEEF BACK RIBS
Variable
None
Packed
3033250
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINT
Variable
None
Packed
3042050
Ryding-Regency
BEEF BRISKET SHORT RIBS
Variable
None
Packed
3042550
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF NAVELS
Variable
None
Packed
3042850
Ryding-Regency
OUTSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS
Variable
None
Packed
3043150
Ryding-Regency
INSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS
Variable
None
Packed
3043250
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF FLANK STEAKS
Variable
None
Packed
3045050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 50
Variable
None
Packed
3047050
Ryding-Regency
ANGUS BNLS BEEF TRIM 65
Variable
None
Packed
3047450
Ryding-Regency
BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 65
Variable
None
Packed
3047550
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF INSIDE (DENUDED)
Variable
None
Packed
3051750
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLATS
Variable
None
Packed
3051850
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND
Variable
None
Packed
3051950
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF SIRLOIN TIPS
Variable
None
Packed
3053050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF STRIPLOINS
Variable
None
Packed
3061550
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF TOP BUTT
Variable
None
Packed
3062050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT
Variable
None
Packed
3062650
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS
Variable
None
Packed
3063050
Ryding-Regency
BLS BEEF FLANK MEAT
Variable
None
Packed
3065050
Ryding-Regency
BONELESS BEEF TRIM 85
Variable
None
Packed
3922050
Ryding-Regency
BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85
Variable
None
Packed
5922050
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF FRONT SHANK
Variable
None
Packed
19/06/12
8045550
Ryding-Regency
BNLS BEEF HIND SHANK (HEEL)
Variable
None
Packed
19/06/12
8045650
Ryding-Regency
BEEF BONES
Variable
None
Packed
9049550
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the CFIA.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
