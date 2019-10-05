Updated Food Recall Warning - Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

St. Ann's Foods Inc./Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. (EST. 639) is recalling Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Food service establishments, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Product

number Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022055 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF CLOD Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. ANGUS BEEF PECTORAL MEAT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3022750 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BLADE ROAST Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF CHUCK EYE

FLAP Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023250 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BLADE ROUND Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF CHUCK SHORT RIB Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023750 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF SHOULDER CLODS FLAT

IRON Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3023850 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF PETITE TENDER Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3024550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF RIBEYES LIPON 2X2 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3032250 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BACK RIBS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3033250 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BRISKET POINT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BRISKET SHORT RIBS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF NAVELS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3042850 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. OUTSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3043150 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. INSIDE BEEF SKIRT STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3043250 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FLANK STEAKS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3045050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 50 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. ANGUS BNLS BEEF TRIM 65 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047450 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS ANGUS BEEF TRIM 65 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3047550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF INSIDE (DENUDED) Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051750 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF OUTSIDE FLATS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051850 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF EYE OF ROUND Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3051950 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF SIRLOIN TIPS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3053050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF STRIPLOINS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3061550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TOP BUTT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3062050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF BOTTOM BUTT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3062650 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF TENDERLOINS Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3063050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BLS BEEF FLANK MEAT Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3065050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF TRIM 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 3922050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BONELESS BEEF CHUCK 85 Variable None Packed

19/06/11 5922050 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF FRONT SHANK Variable None Packed 19/06/12 8045550 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BNLS BEEF HIND SHANK (HEEL) Variable None Packed 19/06/12 8045650 Ryding-Regency

Meat Packers Ltd. BEEF BONES Variable None Packed

19/06/11 9049550

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed the recalled products, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)