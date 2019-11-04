|
04.11.2019 02:04:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, Nov. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Mann's
Broccoli Cole Slaw
340 g
7 16519 01307 2
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Broccoli Cole Slaw
4 x 48 oz
10716520110101
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Caulilini – Baby Cauliflower
284 g
7 16519 00358 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Kale Beet Blend
227 g
7 16519 00027 0
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Kale Beet Blend
227 g
7 16519 00028 7
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Kale Cabbage Blend
4 x 32 oz
10716519034623
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Kohlrabi "Linguine"
284 g
7 16519 06797 6
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Power Blend
284 g
7 16519 01311 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Rainbow Salad
340 g
7 16519 01308 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Riced Cauliflower
340 g
7 16519 06796 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
4 x 32 oz
10716519036788
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Sweet Kale Vegetable Kit
284 g
7 16519 03461 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Veggie Tray
Vegetables 907 g
7 16519 01407 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's
Veggie Tray
Vegetables 1191 g
7 16519 01405 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Crave a Bowl
Spicy Marinara
198 g
7 16519 04007 8
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Crave a Bowl
Sweet Corn
198 g
7 16519 04005 4
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Crave a Bowl
Zesty Green Chile
198 g
7 16519 04006 1
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Broccoli and Cauliflower
340 g
7 16519 01303 4
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Broccoli Wokly
340 g
7 16519 01301 0
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Broccoli Wokly
907 g
7 16519 02016 2
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Brussels Sprouts
340 g
7 16519 01035 4
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
California Stir Fry
340 g
7 16519 01306 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
California Stir Fry
907 g
7 16519 02018 6
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
French Beans
227 g
7 16519 04512 7
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Green Beans
340 g
7 16519 04501 1
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Green Beans
680 g
7 16519 04515 8
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Vegetable Medley
340 g
7 16519 01304 1
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Family Favorites
Vegetable Medley
907 g
7 16519 02015 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Cauli-Rice Curry
312 g
7 16519 03690 3
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Basil Pesto
305 g
7 16519 03704 7
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Spicy Thai
276 g
7 16519 03699 6
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Tomato Bolognese
326 g
7 16519 03706 1
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Sesame Sriracha
340 g
7 16519 03682 8
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Nourish Bowls
Southwest Chipotle
298 g
7 16519 03686 6
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Organic
Broccoli & Carrots
284 g
7 16519 03104 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Organic
Broccoli Cole Slaw
284 g
7 16519 03103 8
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Organic
Broccoli Florets
284 g
7 16519 03101 4
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Organic
Green Beans
284 g
7 16519 04999 6
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Snacking Favorites
Organic Vegetable Tray with Organic Ranch Dip
Vegetables 376 g
7 16519 02059 9
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Snacking Favorites
Veggie Hummus
Vegetables 383 g
7 16519 02058 2
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Mann's Snacking Favorites
Veggie Ranch
Vegetables 383 g
7 16519 02060 5
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Sysco Imperial
Veggie Power Blend
4 x 32 oz
10734730620609
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Western Family
Broccoli Slaw
340 g
0 62639 32484 1
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
Western Family
Sweet Kale Salad Kit
680 g
0 62639 34593 8
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich auf Bergfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein klares Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.