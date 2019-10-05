05.10.2019 08:55:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 3, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes/Dates

Additional Information

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef

various

Starts with 0201020

Best Before

2019JN15

2019JN24

2019JN28

2019JL04

2019JL05

2018DEC01

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef Burger

various

Starts with 0211416

Best Before

2019JN15

2019JN28

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef FP

various

Starts with 0201238

Best Before

2019JN15

2019JN27

2019JN22

2018DEC01

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef 

various

Starts with  0201021

Best Before

2019JN15

2018DEC01

 

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef

various

Starts with 0201024

Best Before

2019JN15

2019JN28

2019JN27

2019JN22

2019JL03

2019JL05

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef

various

Starts with 0201020

Best Before

2019JN17

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with 0201710

Best Before

2019JN17

2019JN24

2019JN28

2019JL04

2019JL05

2018DEC01

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201238

Best Before

2019JN17

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef

various

Starts with

0201021

Best Before

2019JN17

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Metro Brands

Ground Medium Beef - Chub

1 lb

8 25172 00418 8

Best Before

2019JN17

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201238

Best Before

2019JN20

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Medium Beef 

various

Starts with

0201021

Best Before

2019JN20

2019JN22

2019JN27

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201709

Best Before

2019JN17

2019JN22

2019JN28

2019JN27

2019JL04

2019JL03

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef

various

Starts with

0201024

Best Before

2019JN17

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef

various

Starts with 0201020

Best Before

2019JN21

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201710

Best Before

2019JN21

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef Burger

various

Starts with

0211416

Best Before

2019JN21

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Metro Brands

Ground Lean Beef -  chub

2 lb

8 25712 00419 5

Best Before

2019JN21

2019JN24

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201709

Best Before

2019JN20

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef

various

Starts with

0201024

Best Before

2019JN20

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef

various

Starts with

0201020

Best Before

2019JN22

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201710

Best Before

2019JN22

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef FP

various

Starts with

0201709

Best Before

2019JN21

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Extra Lean Beef

various

Starts with

0201024

Best Before

2019JN21

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Ground Lean Beef & Pork FP

various

Starts with

0222596

Best Before

2019JN28

2019JN24

2018DEC01

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef T Bone/ Wing Steak Combo

various

Starts with

0220526

Best Before

2019JN14

2019JN15

2019JN19

2019JN20

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef T Bone Grilling Steak

various

Starts with

0221442

Best Before

2019JN14

2019JN15

2019JN19

2019JN20

2019JN21

2019JN22

2019JN23

2019JN24

2019JN26

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Strip Loin Steak

various

Starts with

 0221426

Best Before

2019JN14

2019JN15

2019JN19

2019JN20

2019JN21

2019JN22

2019JN24

2019JN26

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless

various

Starts with

0211080

Best Before

2019JN14

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Sirloin tip Steak

various

Starts with

0201005

Best Before

2019JN14

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Sirloin Tip Steak FP - Mixed Tote

various

Starts with

0211064

Best Before

2019JN14

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Veal  Leg  Scalloppini FP Feature

various

Starts with

0227719

Best Before

2019JN05

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Veal Leg Scalloppini FP

various

Starts with

0227031

Best Before

2018DEC03

2018DEC02

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Veal Boneless Stew

various

Starts with 0226819

Best Before

2019JN05

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Eye of Round Roast Boneless

various

Starts with

0235937

Best Before

2019JL04

2019JL03

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Eye of Round Steak Boneless

various

Starts with

0235933

Best Before

2019JL03

2019JL04

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Eye of Round Steak Fast Fry

various

Starts with

0235999

Best Before

2019JL03

2019JL04

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Eye of Round Steak - Pepper Seasoned

various

Starts with

0221383

Best Before

2019JL03

2019JL04

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Beef Eye of Round Marinating Steak Fast Fry FP

various

Starts with

0224014

Best Before

2019JL04

2019JL02

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Veal Grain Fed Boneless Stew

various

Starts with

0226819

Best Before

2018DEC02

2018DEC03

Distributed in Ontario

Prepared for Food Basics

Veal Grain Fed Leg Scalloppini

various

Starts with

0226812

Best Before

2018DEC02

2018DEC03

Distributed in Ontario

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Medium Ground Beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32057

Lot 9225B085 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9244B033 pkg 2019/JN/14

Lot 9244B039 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Lean Ground Beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32058

Lot 9226B053 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9244B035 pkg 2019/JN/14

Lot 9244B0311 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Medium Ground Beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32067

Lot 9244B036 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Lean ground beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32068

Lot 9225B052 pkg 2019/JN/03

Lot 9226B042 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9226B0310 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Extra Lean ground beef

5.0 kg

N/A

Product number 32071

Lot 9244B037 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Medium Ground beef

20.0 kg

N/A

Product number 32079

Lot 9244B0313 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Mix ground lean pork and beef

5.0 kg

N/A

Product number 41417

Lot 8452B179 pkg 2019/JN/14

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger portion (Deville ABF) 100g

2.4 kg

N/A

Product number 11138

Lot 9225B042 pkg 2019/JN/03

Lot 9226B039 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger Homestyle 7oz

6.4 kg

N/A

Product number 11145

Lot 9226B037 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9226B0313 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger Homestyle 6 oz

5.44 kg

N/A

Product number 11146

Lot 9226B036 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9226B0312 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger Homestyle 4 oz

3.63 kg

N/A

Product number 11148

Lot 9226B035 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9226B0311 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger Homestyle 8 oz

5.44 kg

N/A

Product number 11151

Lot 9226B034 pkg 2019/JN/05

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 3 oz

4.08 kg

N/A

Product number 11163

Lot 8455B1024 pkg 2019/JN/04

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 4 oz

4.08 kg

N/A

Product number 11164

Lot 8455B1023 pkg 2019/JN/04

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger with minimum 50% Angus 6 oz

5.1 kg

N/A

Product number 11166

Lot 8455B1025 pkg 2019/JN/04

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef burger Imperio 3 oz

4.08 kg

N/A

Product number 11191

Lot 9225B044 pkg 2019/JN/03

Lot 9225B046 pkg 2019/JN/04

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Lean ground beef Angus 370g

15.54 kg

N/A

Product number 21023

Lot 9225B092 pkg 2019/JN/06

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Medium ground beef

5.0 kg

N/A

Product number 32001

Lot 9244B0312 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Lean ground beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32054

Lot 9226B052 pkg 2019/JN/05

Lot 9244B034 pkg 2019/JN/14

Lot 9244B0310 pkg 2019/JN/17

Lot 9245B082 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Medium ground beef

4.54 kg

N/A

Product number 32055

Lot 9225B084 pkg 2019/JN/06

Lot 9244B032 pkg 2019/JN/14

Lot 9244B038 pkg 2019/JN/17

Lot 9245B083 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef flap steak seasoned 170g  – Canada AA frozen

4.08 kg

N/A

Product number 24121

Lot 8476B1414 pkg 2019/JN/12

Lot 9236B0110 pkg 2019/JN/21

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef flap steak seasoned 225g

4.05 kg

N/A

Product number 24122

Lot 9214B075 pkg 2019/JN/18

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef Sirloin flap steak 150g frozen

7.50 kg

N/A

Product number 31443

Lot 9222B055pkg 2019/JN/04

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Beef flap steak seasoned with white wine and shallot 200g frozen

2.40 kg

N/A

Product number 24018

Lot 9222B0523 pkg 2019/JN/17

Distributed in Quebec

Alpha Meat Packers Ltd

Boneless beef chuck roll roast fat attached  3kg

6 kg

N/A

Product number 30352

Lot 9225B124 pkg 2019/JL/11

Distributed in Quebec

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

 Natural Grain Fed Inside Round (Fesa Di Vitello)

variable

Starts with 0201061

Sold from May 31 2019 to June 4 2019 inclusively

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

Veal loin chops

variable

Starts with 0201107

Sold from May 31 2019 to June 8 2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

Veal Hip Shank Bone- in

variable

Starts with 0201105

Sold from June-12-2019 to June17-2019

and

Sold from June-27-2019 to July-1-2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

Ground Veal

variable

Starts with 0201111

Sold from June-14-2019 to June-17-2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

 Beef Plate Skirt

variable

Starts with 0205567

Sold from May-30-2019 to June-8-2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

Veal Skirt Steak Entranas

variable

Starts with 0205605

Sold from May-30-2019 to June-3-2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

Globe Meats Fresh Market and Grill

 Beef liver

variable

Starts with 0271398

Sold from June-6-2019 to June-10-2019

Sold at 61 Signet Drive, Toronto, ON

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt wieder über 12.000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag schlussendlich höher. In Deutschland konnte der DAX ebenfalls zulegen. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für etwas Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB