06.10.2019 04:31:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
Prepared for: Fine Halal Foods
Lamb Donair Cones
18.4 kg /
40.57 lb
N/A
Code : 90207
Lot : 6297.30
Packed on: 2019/06/27
Chicago Gyros
The Original-
Medium Gyros Cones - Original
18.150 kg / 40.01 lb
N/A
Code : 98101
Lot : 6298.01
Packed on: 2019/06/26
Chicago Gyros
Medium Gyros Cones - Classic
18.350 kg /
40.45 lb
N/A
Code : 98107
Lot : 6298.07
Packed on: 2019/06/27
Chicago Gyros
Medium Gyros Cones - Classic
18.550 kg /
40.90 lb
N/A
Code : 98107
Lot : 6299.07
Packed on: 2019/08/14
Chicago Gyros
Medium Halal Gyros Cones
18.3 kg /
40.34 lb
N/A
Code: 98305
Lot: 6299.21
Packed on: 2019/06/27
Chicago Gyros
Mini Gyros Cones - Classic
17.85 kg /
N/A
Code : 98102
Packed on: 2019/06/27
Chicago Gyros
Mini Gyros Cones - Classic
18.1 kg /
N/A
Code : 98102
Packed on: 2019/07/02
Chicago Gyros
Medium Gyros Cones - Classic
17.65 kg /
38.91 lb
N/A
Code : 98107
Lot : 6300.07
Packed on: 2019/06/27
Chicago Gyros
Medium Gyros Cones - Classic
18.25 kg /
40.23 lb
N/A
Code : 98107
Lot : 6342.07
Packed on: 2019/07/03
Chicago Gyros
Mini Gyros Cones - Classic
18.3 kg /
N/A
Code : 98102
Packed on: 2019/07/02
Chicago Gyros
Mini Gyros Cones - Classic
18.45 kg /
N/A
Code : 98102
Packed on: 2019/07/02
Chicago Gyros
Halal gluten Free Gyros Cones
10.75 kg /
23.7 lb
N/A
Code: 98201
Lot: 6309.16
Packed on: 2019/06/28
Viandes Mustafa
Merguez Sausages
10.45 kg /
23.04 lb
N/A
Code: 90200
Lot: 6357.31
Packed on: 2019/07/04
Best before : 2020/07/03
Chicago Gyros
Medium Gyros Cones - Classic
18.00 kg /
39.68 lb
N/A
Code : 98107
Lot : 6414.07
Packed on: 2019/07/15
Chicago Gyros
Medium Halal Gyros Cones
18.05 kg /
39.79 lb
N/A
Code: 98305
Lot: 6414.21
Packed on: 2019/07/15
Chicago Gyros
Mini Gyros Cones - Classic
18.18 kg /
N/A
Code : 98102
Packed on: 2019/08/26
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
