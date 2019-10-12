Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 10, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution

Bib's Meats Stew Beef Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 26, 2018 Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON

Bib's Meats Soup Bones Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019 Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON

None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop Steak (Rib) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018 Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON

None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop Steak (Ribeye) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018 Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON

None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop Beef Prime Rib Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018 Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON

None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop Beef Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019 Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Beef Variable None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Beef Patty Variable None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Beef Steak Variable None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Beef Strips Variable None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 AND All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Bifteck Beef Variable None All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Matar Meat Shop Stewing Beef Variable None All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019 Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON

None – Palmateer Abbatoir Striploin Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 1 00000 All units sold from June 27, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019 Sold at Palmateer Abbatoir, 2553 Crookston Rd., Tweed, ON

West Grey Premium Beef 0x0 Ribeye Variable None Packed On 06/12/2019 06/14/2019 06/17/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Back Rib Bones Variable None Packed On 06/20/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Back Ribs Variable None Packed On 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Back Steak Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Blade Roast Variable None Packed On 06/24/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Boneless Blade Eye Variable None Packed On 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Butt Tenderloins Variable None Packed On 06/11/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Capeless Ribs AAA Variable None Packed On 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Centre Cut Sirloin Variable None Packed On 06/11/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Chuck Tenders Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Flank Steaks Variable None Packed On

06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Flap Meat Variable None Packed On 06/11/2019 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Flats Variable None Packed On 06/11/2019 06/16/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Short Cut Clod Variable None Packed On 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Shortloins Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 05/31/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Shortloins AAA Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Skirt Steak Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Soup Bones Variable None Packed On 11/16/2018 05/27/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Striploin Steak Variable None Packed On 06/17/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Striploin Steak 10 oz Variable None Packed On 06/04/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Striploins Variable None Packed On 05/30/2019 06/12/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Striploins AAA Variable None Packed On 11/16/2018 05/30/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef T Bone Steak Variable None Packed On 06/05/2019 Ontario

West Grey Premium Beef Top Sirloin Cap Variable None Packed On 06/14/2019 Ontario

None – Roesch Meats and More Beef Kalbi Short Ribs Variable None All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019 Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON

None - Roesch Meats and More Outside Round Roast Variable None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 25, 2019 Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON

None - Roesch Meats and More Brisket Point Variable None All units sold from June 28, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019 Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON

None - Roesch Meats and More Ultimate Burger Blend Variable None Batch Number: 001



All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 15, 2019 Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON

Central Fresh Market Bottom Sirloin Steak Tails Variable Variable Packed on 19-06-07 to 19-06-15 Sold at Central Fresh Market, 760 King Street West, Kitchener, ON

Wellington Country Marketplace Beef Striploin Variable None All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018 Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON

Starsky Bnls Beef Brisket Variable 0202154 027309 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON

Starsky Veal Shank Bone In Variable 0202141 030568 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON

Starsky Lean Ground Beef Variable 0202025 016961 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018 Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON

Milliken Meats Products Ltd. Beef Oxtail Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June18, 2019 up to and including July 20, 2019 Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON

Milliken Meats Products Ltd. Veal Tails Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019 Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON

Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill Fresh Beef Top Blade Muscle Variable Starting with 0 210237 All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019 Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON

Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill Fresh Beef Brisket Variable Starting with 0 210056 All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON

Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill Fresh Beef Short Rib Variable Starting with 0 210009 All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019 Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON

Cardinal Raised Free Angus Beef Burgers 1.81 kg 0 63351 01971 8 Best Before 2020 JL 25 Sold at Costco in Ontario and Quebec

Fiesta Farms Ont AAA Petit Beef Tender Variable Starts with 0 210059 All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON

Fiesta Farms Ontario AAA Beef Flat Iron Variable Starts with 0 210065 All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON

Fiesta Farms Ontario Beef Marrow Bone Variable Starts with 0 210812 All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON

Halal Meat Halal Beef Sirloin Tip Variable Starts with 0 220407 All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive Sold at Chop Shop Fine Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

Halal Meat Halal Beef Top Sirloin Variable Starts with 0 220396 All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

Halal Meat Halal Veal Tenderloin Variable Starts with 0 223625 All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

Halal Meat Halal Beef Cubes Boneless Variable Starts with 0 220366 All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-27, inclusive Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

Halal Meat Halal Beef Cubes Boneless (ground beef inside the pack) Variable Starts with 0 220366 All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON

None – Brandt Meat Packers Beef Rouladen Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0200429 All "Pkgd. on" dates from 2018.NOV20 to 2018-DEC14, inclusive Sold at Brandt Meat Packers, 1878 Mattawa Ave., Mississauga, ON

JTK Farms Top Sirloin Steak (frozen) Variable None Packed on 21.11.18 to 19.12.18 Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON

JTK Farms Beef Roast (frozen) Variable None Packed on 21.11.18 to 05.12.18 Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON

Our Butcher Shop Beef Top Sirloin Cap Variable None All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019 Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON

Wellington Country Marketplace Beef Striploin Variable None All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018 Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON

Steakhouse Select Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned 1 kg (retail weight) 628915014297 BB 2019 JL 05 Sold at Walmart (Ontario, Alberta)

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Beef Stew Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Rib Steak Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Boneless Steak Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Open by Weight (Veal with Bone) Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 31, 2018 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Beef Stew Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Rib Steak Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market Boneless Steak Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018 Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Nardini Specialties Beef Strip Loin Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018 AND All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON

Nardini Specialties Beef Flats Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019 Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON

Nardini Specialties Veal Insides Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018 AND All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019 Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON

Nardini Specialties Beef Shanks Variable (sold clerk- served) None All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018 AND All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including July 1, 2019 Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON

Your Independent Grocer Veal Ground Lean 1 lb (454g) and 1 kg Starts with 0216331 All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018 Sold at Mitchell's - Your Independent Grocer, 455 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON

None - Woori Meat Shop Thin Sliced Blade Roast (Korean characters) Variable (sold clerk-served frozen) Variable All code dates from 2019.06.20 to 2019.07.05 Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON

None - Woori Meat Shop Regular Ground Beef Variable (clerk-served frozen) Variable All code dates from 2019.06.17 to 2019.07.03 Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON

None - Woori Meat Shop Short Rib Variable (clerk-served fresh) Variable All code dates from 2019.06.03 to 2019.06.14 Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON

None - Woori Meat Shop Eye of Round (Korean characters only) Variable (clerk-served fresh) Variable All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 10, 2018 Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON

ARZ Fine Foods Beef Eye of Round Variable Starting with 2 24030 19-24 November 2019 Sold at ARZ Fine Foods,1909 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON

None - Dresden Meat Packers Lean Ground Beef 1 lb None Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18 Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON and Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON

None - Dresden Meat Packers Lean Ground Beef 1.5 lbs None Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18 Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON and Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON

The Central Butcher Sirloin Tip Variable (clerk-served) Variable Packed on: From May 29, 2019 to June 12, 2019 Sold at The Central Butcher, 1260 Kennedy Rd, Unit #8, Scarborough, ON

DJ Meats Veal Cutlet Variable (clerk-served) None All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019 Sold at DJ Meats, 76 Patterson Rd., Barrie, ON

Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. Sweetbread 6.43 kg None Product code 1573000 Packed on

19/05/30 All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 10, 2019 Sold at DJ Meats 76 Patterson Rd, Barrie, ON

None – Elmwood Meat Market Beef Tenderloin (000515) Variable None Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11 Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON

None – Elmwood Meat Market New York Steak (000513) Variable None Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11 Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON

None – Elmwood Meat Market Prime Rib Roast (000527) Variable None Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11 Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON

None – Elmwood Meat Market Prime Rib Roast (000527) Variable None Packed On dates from 2018DE13 to 2018DE20 Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON

None – Cataldi Fresh Market Unlabelled (veal eye round) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019 Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON

None - Highland Farms Ellesmere Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0203127 All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN04 up to and including 2019.JN06 Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

None - Highland Farms Ellesmere Fresh,Beef T-Bone/Wing Steaks Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0203201 All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN11 up to and including 2019.JN15 Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON

None – Karlovo Inc. Bulgarian Style Kufteta 6 count None Best Before: 30.11.2019 Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON

None - Maltese Grocery Unlabelled (prime rib roast) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON

None - Maltese Grocery Unlabelled (rib steak) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON

None – Rowe Farm Meats Beef Tongue Variable Starts with 2 014170 All Packed On dates from JN.13.19 up to and including JN.20.19 Sold at Rowe Farms, 2260 Bloor St W., Toronto, ON

None – Rowe Farm Meats Hanger Steak Sc Variable Starts with 2 030980 All Best Before dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.20.19 Sold at Rowe Farms, 1617 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

None – Rowe Farm Meats Oxtail Variable Starts with 2 030520 All Packed On dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.14.19 Sold at Rowe Farms, 912 Queen St. E, Toronto, ON

Your Independent Grocer Beef Ground Medium Club Pack Variable Starts with 0200303 All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019 Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON

Your Independent Grocer T-Bone Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 0216123 All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019 Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON

Your Independent Grocer T-Bone Grilling Steak Club Pack Variable Starts with 0216120 All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019 Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON

Your Independent Grocer Wing Grilling Steak Variable Starts with 0216126 All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019 Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON

Your Independent Grocer Wing Grilling Steak Club Pack Variable Starts with 0216124 All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019 Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON

From Our Chefs Beef & Broccoli with Jasmine Product code BBJ-ML 1.67 kg 0 60249 00003 2 2019 JN27 2019 JL04 2019 JL 06 2019 JL 11 2019 JL 12 Ontario

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn Variable Starts with 235906 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami X-Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201024 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P Variable Starts with 201709 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls Variable Starts with 201229 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal Variable Starts with 201023 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Medium Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201021 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Medium Ground Beef Fam. Variable Starts with 201238 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Beef Variable Starts with 201020 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack Variable Starts with 201710 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Beef Tenderloin Steak Variable Starts with 201012 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg Variable Starts with 201228 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst Variable Starts with 212555 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix Variable Starts with 231259 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam. Variable Starts with 232138 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Whole Beef Tenderloin Vac Variable Starts with 10431 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac Variable Starts with 233800 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Beef Tenderloin Variable Starts with 235526 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec

None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P Variable Starts with 235547 All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019 Quebec, New Brunswick

Taj Mahal Supermarket Veal Flats Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018 AND All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018 Sold at Taj Mahal Supermarket, 77 James St. N., Hamilton, ON

Foodland Veal Shoulder Blade Chops Variable Starts with 212765 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland FS Veal Shoulder Blade Chops Variable Starts with 212775 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Veal Shoulder Arm Chops Variable Starts with 212641 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Veal Shoulder Blade Roast Boneless Variable Starts with 212640 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Veal Shoulder Cutlet Variable Starts with 272497 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Veal Shoulder Cutlet Tenderized Variable Starts with 212736 All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Beef Shank Bone In Variable Starts with 211633 All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Beef Shank Centre Slice Variable Starts with 211636 All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Beef Shanks Boneless Variable Starts with 211634 All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019 Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario

Foodland Veal Outside Round Roast Variable Starts with 212639 All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario

Foodland Veal Stew Boneless Variable Starts with 212742 All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario

Foodland Beef Flank Steaks Variable Starts with 211581 All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario

Foodland Beef Flank Steaks with Italian Sausage Variable Starts with 271941 All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario

Foodland Beef Flank Stakes with Ground Pork Variable Starts with 271554 All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario

IGA Boneless Blade Roast Variable Starts with 211151 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Boneless Chuck Roll Variable Starts with 211827 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Stew Cube Value Pack Variable Starts with 211728 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Stew Cube Variable Starts with 211272 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Medium Ground Variable Starts with 211705 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Medium Ground Value Pack Variable Starts with 211660 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Lean Ground Value Pack Variable Starts with 211666 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

IGA Beef Lean Ground Variable Starts with 211665 All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019 Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec

None "Rôti Haut de Surlonge" Variable Starts with 211353 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Bifteck Haut de Surlonge" Variable Starts with 211304 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Culotte Haut de Surlonge" Variable Starts with 211323 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Cube de Haut de Surlonge Culotte" Variable Starts with 212579 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre" Variable Starts with 211705 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre Format Familial" Variable Starts with 211660 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec

None "Boeuf Haché Maigre Format Familial" Variable Starts with 211666 All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018 Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec