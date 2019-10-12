|
12.10.2019 07:53:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 10, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Bib's Meats
Stew Beef Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 26, 2018
Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON
Bib's Meats
Soup Bones Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019
Sold at Bib's Meats, 300 Bell Blvd., Unit 5, Belleville, ON
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
Steak (Rib)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
Steak (Ribeye)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
Beef Prime Rib Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
None – Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop
Beef Brisket
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019
Sold at Ivan's European Deli and Specialty Meat Shop, 1496 Stittsville Main St., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Beef
Variable
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Beef Patty
Variable
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Beef Steak
Variable
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Beef Strips
Variable
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
AND
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Bifteck Beef
Variable
None
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Matar Meat Shop
Stewing Beef
Variable
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including July 3, 2019
Sold at Matar Meat Shop, 3515 Albion Rd., Ottawa, ON
None – Palmateer Abbatoir
Striploin Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 1 00000
All units sold from June 27, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019
Sold at Palmateer Abbatoir, 2553 Crookston Rd., Tweed, ON
West Grey Premium Beef
0x0 Ribeye
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
06/14/2019
06/17/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Rib Bones
Variable
None
Packed On
06/20/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Ribs
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Blade Roast
Variable
None
Packed On
06/24/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Boneless Blade Eye
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Butt Tenderloins
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Capeless Ribs AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Centre Cut Sirloin
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Chuck Tenders
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flank Steaks
Variable
None
Packed On
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flap Meat
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flats
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/16/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Short Cut Clod
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Shortloins
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
05/31/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Shortloins AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Skirt Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Soup Bones
Variable
None
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/27/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploin Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
06/17/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploin Steak 10 oz
Variable
None
Packed On
06/04/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploins
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploins AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
T Bone Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
06/05/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Top Sirloin Cap
Variable
None
Packed On
06/14/2019
Ontario
None – Roesch Meats and More
Beef Kalbi Short Ribs
Variable
None
All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
None - Roesch Meats and More
Outside Round Roast
Variable
None
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 25, 2019
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
None - Roesch Meats and More
Brisket Point
Variable
None
All units sold from June 28, 2019 up to and including July 26, 2019
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
None - Roesch Meats and More
Ultimate Burger Blend
Variable
None
Batch Number: 001
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including September 15, 2019
Sold at Roesch Meats and More, 10910 Northwood Line, RR #2, Kent Bridge, ON
Central Fresh Market
Bottom Sirloin Steak Tails
Variable
Variable
Packed on 19-06-07 to 19-06-15
Sold at Central Fresh Market, 760 King Street West, Kitchener, ON
Wellington Country Marketplace
Beef Striploin
Variable
None
All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON
Starsky
Bnls Beef Brisket
Variable
0202154 027309
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
Starsky
Veal Shank Bone In
Variable
0202141 030568
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
Starsky
Lean Ground Beef
Variable
0202025 016961
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
Beef Oxtail
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June18, 2019 up to and including July 20, 2019
Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
Veal Tails
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019
Sold at Milliken Meats Products Ltd., 7750 Birchmount Road, Unit 17, Markham, ON
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
Fresh Beef Top Blade Muscle
Variable
Starting with 0 210237
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
Fresh Beef Brisket
Variable
Starting with 0 210056
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
Galleria Supermarket – Thornhill
Fresh Beef Short Rib
Variable
Starting with 0 210009
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
Sold at Galleria Superstore, 7040 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON
Cardinal Raised Free
Angus Beef Burgers
1.81 kg
0 63351 01971 8
Best Before 2020 JL 25
Sold at Costco in Ontario and Quebec
Fiesta Farms
Ont AAA Petit Beef Tender
Variable
Starts with 0 210059
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
Fiesta Farms
Ontario AAA Beef Flat Iron
Variable
Starts with 0 210065
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
Fiesta Farms
Ontario Beef Marrow Bone
Variable
Starts with 0 210812
All BEST BEFORE dates from NOV.24.18 to DEC.04.18, inclusive
Sold at Fiesta Farms, 200 Christie St., Toronto, ON
Halal Meat
Halal Beef Sirloin Tip
Variable
Starts with 0 220407
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive
Sold at Chop Shop Fine Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Halal Meat
Halal Beef
Top Sirloin
Variable
Starts with 0 220396
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-12, inclusive
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Halal Meat
Halal Veal Tenderloin
Variable
Starts with 0 223625
All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Halal Meat
Halal Beef Cubes Boneless
Variable
Starts with 0 220366
All PACKED ON dates from 19-MA-29 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
Halal Meat
Halal Beef Cubes Boneless (ground beef inside the pack)
Variable
Starts with 0 220366
All PACKED ON dates from 19-JN-13 to 19-JN-27, inclusive
Sold at Chop Shop Halal Meat, 1970 Eglington Ave. E., Scarborough, ON
None – Brandt Meat Packers
Beef Rouladen
Variable
(sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0200429
All "Pkgd. on" dates from 2018.NOV20 to 2018-DEC14, inclusive
Sold at Brandt Meat Packers, 1878 Mattawa Ave., Mississauga, ON
JTK Farms
Top Sirloin Steak (frozen)
Variable
None
Packed on 21.11.18 to 19.12.18
Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON
JTK Farms
Beef Roast (frozen)
Variable
None
Packed on 21.11.18 to 05.12.18
Sold at JTK Farms, 293193 Culloden Line, Ingersoll, ON
Our Butcher Shop
Beef Top Sirloin Cap
Variable
None
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 22, 2019
Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON
Wellington Country Marketplace
Beef Striploin
Variable
None
All units sold from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
Sold at Wellington Country Marketplace, 5259 Jones Baseline R.R.#4, Guelph, ON
Steakhouse Select
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned
1 kg (retail weight)
628915014297
BB 2019 JL 05
Sold at Walmart (Ontario, Alberta)
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Beef Stew
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Ground Beef
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Rib Steak
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Boneless Steak
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Open by Weight
(Veal with Bone)
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 31, 2018
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Beef Stew
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Ground Beef
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Rib Steak
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
None - Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market
Boneless Steak
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 15, 2018
Sold at Al Jazeera Food and Meat Market, 1101 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Nardini Specialties
Beef Strip Loin
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
Nardini Specialties
Beef Flats
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
Nardini Specialties
Veal Insides
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 7, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 1, 2019 up to and including June 14, 2019
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
Nardini Specialties
Beef Shanks
Variable (sold clerk- served)
None
All units sold from November 18, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
AND
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including July 1, 2019
Sold at Nardini Specialties, 184 Hamilton Regional Road 8, Stoney Creek, ON
Your Independent Grocer
Veal Ground Lean
1 lb (454g)
and
1 kg
Starts with 0216331
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018
Sold at Mitchell's - Your Independent Grocer, 455 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON
None - Woori Meat Shop
Thin Sliced Blade Roast
(Korean characters)
Variable (sold clerk-served frozen)
Variable
All code dates from 2019.06.20 to 2019.07.05
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
None - Woori Meat Shop
Regular Ground Beef
Variable (clerk-served frozen)
Variable
All code dates from 2019.06.17 to 2019.07.03
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
None - Woori Meat Shop
Short Rib
Variable (clerk-served fresh)
Variable
All code dates from 2019.06.03 to 2019.06.14
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
None - Woori Meat Shop
Eye of Round
(Korean characters only)
Variable (clerk-served fresh)
Variable
All units sold from November 19, 2018 up to and including December 10, 2018
Sold at Woori Meat Shop, 157 Dundas St., E., Mississauga, ON
ARZ Fine Foods
Beef Eye of Round
Variable
Starting with 2 24030
19-24 November 2019
Sold at ARZ Fine Foods,1909 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto, ON
None - Dresden Meat Packers
Lean Ground Beef
1 lb
None
Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18
Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON
and
Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON
None - Dresden Meat Packers
Lean Ground Beef
1.5 lbs
None
Processed and Packed on Dates: NOV-26-18 up to and including NOV-30-18
Sold at Dresden Meat & Deli, 30 McNaughton Ave., Wallaceburg, ON
and
Sold at Dresden Meat Packers, 10210 McCreary Line, RR#2, Dresden, ON
The Central Butcher
Sirloin Tip
Variable (clerk-served)
Variable
Packed on: From May 29, 2019 to June 12, 2019
Sold at The Central Butcher, 1260 Kennedy Rd, Unit #8, Scarborough, ON
DJ Meats
Veal Cutlet
Variable (clerk-served)
None
All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019
Sold at DJ Meats,
76 Patterson Rd.,
Barrie, ON
Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd.
Sweetbread
6.43 kg
None
Product code
1573000
Packed on
All units sold from July 3, 2019 up to and including July 10, 2019
Sold at DJ Meats
76 Patterson Rd,
Barrie, ON
None – Elmwood Meat Market
Beef Tenderloin (000515)
Variable
None
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
None – Elmwood Meat Market
New York Steak (000513)
Variable
None
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
None – Elmwood Meat Market
Prime Rib Roast (000527)
Variable
None
Packed On dates from 2019JN4 to 2019 JN11
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
None – Elmwood Meat Market
Prime Rib Roast (000527)
Variable
None
Packed On dates from 2018DE13 to 2018DE20
Sold at Elmwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit, ON
None – Cataldi Fresh Market
Unlabelled (veal eye round)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 9, 2019
Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON
None - Highland Farms Ellesmere
Beef Liver
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0203127
All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN04 up to and including 2019.JN06
Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
None - Highland Farms Ellesmere
Fresh,Beef T-Bone/Wing Steaks
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with
0203201
All "Packed On" dates from 2019.JN11 up to and including 2019.JN15
Sold at Highland Farms, 850 Ellesmere Rd., Scarborough, ON
None – Karlovo Inc.
Bulgarian Style Kufteta
6 count
None
Best Before: 30.11.2019
Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON
None - Maltese Grocery
Unlabelled (prime rib roast)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON
None - Maltese Grocery
Unlabelled (rib steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
Sold at Maltese Grocery, 201 Pearl St., Thunder Bay, ON
None – Rowe Farm Meats
Beef Tongue
Variable
Starts with 2 014170
All Packed On dates from JN.13.19 up to and including JN.20.19
Sold at Rowe Farms, 2260 Bloor St W., Toronto, ON
None – Rowe Farm Meats
Hanger Steak Sc
Variable
Starts with 2 030980
All Best Before dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.20.19
Sold at Rowe Farms, 1617 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
None – Rowe Farm Meats
Oxtail
Variable
Starts with 2 030520
All Packed On dates from JN.03.19 up to and including JN.14.19
Sold at Rowe Farms, 912 Queen St. E, Toronto, ON
Your Independent Grocer
Beef Ground Medium Club Pack
Variable
Starts with 0200303
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
Your Independent Grocer
T-Bone Grilling Steak
Variable
Starts with 0216123
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
Your Independent Grocer
T-Bone Grilling Steak Club Pack
Variable
Starts with 0216120
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
Your Independent Grocer
Wing Grilling Steak
Variable
Starts with 0216126
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
Your Independent Grocer
Wing Grilling Steak Club Pack
Variable
Starts with 0216124
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including July 23, 2019
Sold at Smylie's Your Independent Grocer, 293 Dundas St. E, Trenton, ON
From Our Chefs
Beef & Broccoli with Jasmine
Product code BBJ-ML
1.67 kg
0 60249 00003 2
2019 JN27
2019 JL04
2019 JL 06
2019 JL 11
2019 JL 12
Ontario
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Beef Marrow Bone Prev Frzn
Variable
Starts with 235906
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
X-Lean Ground Beef
Variable
Starts with 201024
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Extra Lean Ground Beef F/P
Variable
Starts with 201709
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Steak Eur Bot Blade Bnls
Variable
Starts with 201229
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Beef/Pork/Veal
Variable
Starts with 201023
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Medium Ground Beef
Variable
Starts with 201021
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Medium Ground Beef Fam.
Variable
Starts with 201238
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Beef
Variable
Starts with 201020
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Beef Fam.Pack
Variable
Starts with 201710
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Beef Tenderloin Steak
Variable
Starts with 201012
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Bnls Eur.Chuck Pot Rst Reg
Variable
Starts with 201228
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Tendrloin Premium Oven Rst
Variable
Starts with 212555
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Mix
Variable
Starts with 231259
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Beef-Pork Fam.
Variable
Starts with 232138
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Whole Beef Tenderloin Vac
Variable
Starts with 10431
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Beef Butt Tenderloin Vac
Variable
Starts with 233800
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Beef Tenderloin
Variable
Starts with 235526
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec
None - Metro, Super C, Richelieu, Ami
Lean Ground Pork-Beef E.P
Variable
Starts with 235547
All units sold from November 16, 2018 up to and including January 4, 2019
Quebec, New Brunswick
Taj Mahal Supermarket
Veal Flats
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 24, 2018
AND
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 3, 2018
Sold at Taj Mahal Supermarket, 77 James St. N., Hamilton, ON
Foodland
Veal Shoulder Blade Chops
Variable
Starts with 212765
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
FS Veal Shoulder Blade Chops
Variable
Starts with 212775
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Shoulder Arm Chops
Variable
Starts with 212641
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Shoulder Blade Roast Boneless
Variable
Starts with 212640
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Shoulder Cutlet
Variable
Starts with 272497
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Shoulder Cutlet Tenderized
Variable
Starts with 212736
All Packed on Dates from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Shank Bone In
Variable
Starts with 211633
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Shank Centre Slice
Variable
Starts with 211636
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Shanks Boneless
Variable
Starts with 211634
All Packed on Dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 18, 2019
Sold at Pringle Creek Foodland 728 Anderson Street Whitby, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Outside Round Roast
Variable
Starts with 212639
All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Foodland
Veal Stew Boneless
Variable
Starts with 212742
All Packed on Dates from November 23, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Flank Steaks
Variable
Starts with 211581
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Flank Steaks with Italian Sausage
Variable
Starts with 271941
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Foodland
Beef Flank Stakes with Ground Pork
Variable
Starts with 271554
All Packed on Dates from November 28, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at Thorncrest Foodland 1500 Islington Ave., Toronto, Ontario
IGA
Boneless Blade Roast
Variable
Starts with 211151
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Boneless Chuck Roll
Variable
Starts with 211827
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Stew Cube Value Pack
Variable
Starts with 211728
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Stew Cube
Variable
Starts with 211272
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Medium Ground
Variable
Starts with 211705
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Medium Ground Value Pack
Variable
Starts with 211660
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Lean Ground Value Pack
Variable
Starts with 211666
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
IGA
Beef Lean Ground
Variable
Starts with 211665
All Packed on Dates from June 14, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Marché Famille Julien IGA Extra 105 Chemin Senator, Rouyn-Nouranda, Quebec
None
"Rôti Haut de Surlonge"
Variable
Starts with 211353
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Bifteck Haut de Surlonge"
Variable
Starts with 211304
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Culotte Haut de Surlonge"
Variable
Starts with 211323
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Cube de Haut de Surlonge Culotte"
Variable
Starts with 212579
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre"
Variable
Starts with 211705
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Boeuf Haché Mi-Maigre Format Familial"
Variable
Starts with 211660
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Boeuf Haché Maigre Format Familial"
Variable
Starts with 211666
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
None
"Boeuf Haché Maigre"
Variable
Starts with 211665
All Packed on Dates from November 26, 2018 up to and including December 14, 2018
Sold at IGA, Tradition, Marché Bonichoix, Quebec
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Schneiders
SCH Tasty Brd Veal Cutlette
4.54 kg
0062000444222
44422
PROD
2018 12 18
2018 12 17
2019 01 24
National
West Grey Premium Beef
0x0 Ribeye
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
06/14/2019
06/17/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Rib Bones
Variable
None
Packed On
06/20/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Ribs
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Back Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Blade Roast
Variable
None
Packed On
06/24/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Boneless Blade Eye
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Butt Tenderloins
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Capeless Ribs AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Centre Cut Sirloin
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Chuck Tenders
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flank Steaks
Variable
None
Packed On
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flap Meat
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Flats
Variable
None
Packed On
06/11/2019
06/16/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Short Cut Clod
Variable
None
Packed On
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Shortloins
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
05/31/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Shortloins AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Skirt Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Soup Bones
Variable
None
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/27/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploin Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
06/17/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploin Steak 10 oz
Variable
None
Packed On
06/04/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploins
Variable
None
Packed On
05/30/2019
06/12/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Striploins AAA
Variable
None
Packed On
11/16/2018
05/30/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
T Bone Steak
Variable
None
Packed On
06/05/2019
Ontario
West Grey Premium Beef
Top Sirloin Cap
Variable
None
Packed On
06/14/2019
Ontario
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
Veal Cutlets
Variable
None
Variable
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018 and June 2019
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
Shank Steaks
Variable
None
Variable
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018
Toscana Meats Distributors Vaughan Inc.
Veal Chops
Variable
None
Variable
Sold to restaurants in Ontario in November 2018
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
Ground Beef
Variable
None
Production Date
06/21/19
06/28/19
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
Milliken Meats Products Ltd.
Ground Veal
Variable
None
Production Date 06/17/19
06/24/19
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
Centennial
Inside Stir Fry Cut
Variable
None
Packed date - May 31, 2019 to June 20
Sold to restaurants in Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
181.5 kg
None
Lot 77
Packed on Date-Mar 18/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
181.50 kg
None
Lot 144-May 24/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
90.75 kg
None
Lot 154 Jun 3/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
191.18 kg
None
Lot 172 Jun 21/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 144
Packed Date May 24/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 126
Pack Date May 6/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 128
Pack Date May 15/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 133
Pack Date May 13/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 128
Pack Date May 8/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 105
Pack Date Apr 15/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 95
Pack Date April 5/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 154
Pack Date Jun 3/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 95
Pack Date Apr 5/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date Oct 30/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
40 kg
None
Lot 319
Pack Date Nov 15/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 323
Pack Date Nov 19/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 333 Nov 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 352
Pack Date Dec 18/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 353
Pack Date Dec 19/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
10 kg
None
Lot 353
Pack Date Dec 19/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
20 kg
None
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
90.75 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
181.5 kg
None
Lot 333
Pack Date Nov 29/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
90.75 kg
None
Lot 352
Pack Date Dec 18/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Leg Bones
90.75 kg
None
Lot 361
Pack Date Dec 27/18
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
5 kg
None
Lot 91
Packed Apr 1/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
60 kg
None
Lot 98
Pack Date Apr 8/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
100 kg
None
Lot 113
Pack Date Apr 23/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
65 kg
None
Lot 119
Pack Date Apr 29/2019
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
75 kg
None
Lot 133
Pack Date May 13/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of round Denuded /Product code :2001 Grain Fed Veal Scallopine 100/50g
75 kg
None
Lot 156
Pack Date Jun 5/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
15 kg
None
Lot 105
Pack Date Apr 15/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
5 kg
None
Lot 120
Pack Date Apr 30/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
35 kg
None
Lot 134
Pack Date May 14/19
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye Round of Denuded 2005 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 44/113 g
25 kg
None
Lot 154
Pack Date Jun 3/19
Ontario
Tara Foods
Lean Ground Veal
Variable
None
Pack Dates
June 21, 2019
July 2, 2019
July 3, 2019
July 8, 2019
Sold to Restaurants in Ontario
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Shank – Osso Bucco
(Item 60212)
Variable
Starts with 011077657860212
1939
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Bone In Veal Shank
(Item 60222)
Variable
(6/cs)
Starts with
011077657860222
1899 and 2319
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69521)
3.42 kg
Starts with
011077657869521
1839, 1899, 1929, 1969, 1979, 1999, 2149, 2289, 2319 and 2329
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69522)
3.42 kg
Starts with
011077657869522
1789, 1899, 1909, 1999 and 2059
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69531)
4.8 kg
Starts with
011077657869531
2279
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69541)
3.4 kg
Starts with
011077657869541
1759, 1799, 1899, 1909, 1929, 1969, 1979, 1999, 2199, 2259, 2279, 2289 and 2329
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69551)
3.6 kg
Starts with
011077657869551
1839, 1929 and 2199
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack Chop
(Item 69561)
Variable
Starts with
011077657869561
1789 and 2319
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack
(Item 69721)
Variable
Starts with
011077657869721
1859, 1899, 1929, 1969, 2209 and 2249
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Rack – Frenched
(Item 69871)
2.5 kg
Starts with
011077657869871
1859 and 1919
Sold to restaurants nationally
MacGregors Meat & Seafood Ltd.
Veal Shank – Osso Bucco 1̎
(Item 69872)
Variable
(18/box)
Starts with
011077657869872
1759, 1939 and 2319
Sold to restaurants nationally
Summit Food Service
AAA Beef Hanger Steak
Variable (~40 x 5oz)
None
LOT# 20FD
Sold to a restaurant in Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt verlieh dem heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag Auftrieb. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Zuwächse. Mit den US-Aktienmärkten ging es zum Wochenausklang nach oben. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Aufschläge verzeichnet.