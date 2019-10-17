|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 15, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Nosso Talho
Inside Skirt Steak
Variable (~2.5-30 lb; sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 200802
All units sold from November 1, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Nosso Talho
Petite Tender
Variable
Starts with 0 200807
All units sold from November 20, 2018 up to and including December 1, 2018
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Nosso Talho
Bnls Heel Meat
Variable
Starts with 0 200835
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including December 2, 2018
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Nosso Talho
Beef Short Ribs
Variable
Starts with 0 200090
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
Sold at Nosso Talho, 1042 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
None - Buzzy's Bakery & Catering
Striploin Steaks
Variable (sold clerk -served)
None
All units sold from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 5, 2019
Sold at Buzzy's Bakery & Catering, 176 Blandford St., Innerkip, ON
La Boucherie Fine Meats
Beef Bone Hind Shank
Variable
None
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
La Boucherie Fine Meats
Boneless Beef Flank Steak
Approx. 1 lb
None
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
La Boucherie Fine Meats
Boneless Beef Brisket
Approx. 10-15 lb
None
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 26, 2019
Sold at La Boucherie Fine Meats, St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto, ON
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
Beef Shank Bone
Variable
Starts with 0 200033
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
Veal Boneless
Variable
Starts with 0 200024
All units sold from November 22, 2018 up to and including November 29, 2018
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
Boneless Beef
Variable
Starts with 0 200028
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
Veal + Bone
Variable
Starts with 0 200023
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
Noor Halal Meat & Groceries
Veal Chop
Variable
Starts with 0 200036
All units sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 6, 2019
Sold at Noor Halal Meat & Grocers, 735 Twain Ave., Mississauga, ON
Oriental Food Center
"Beff Flank"
Variable
Starting with 0200000
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including June 12, 2019
Sold at Al Premium Food Mart, 888 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None - Brant Food Centre
Boneless Beef Blade Roast
Variable
None
All units sold from May 27, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019
Sold at Brant Food Centre, 94 Grey St., Brantford, ON
None - Sweet Beast
Ribeye steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 11, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019
Sold at Sweet Beast Inc., 95 Hunter St. E., Peterborough, ON
None – Baraca Halal Foods
Beef Eye of Round
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
Sold at Baraca Halal Foods, 2192 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Lakeshore Meats
Blade Roast / Boneless
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 2 00013
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 24, 2019
Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON
Lakeshore Meats
Fresh Boneless Beef Brisket
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 2 00617
All units sold from November 30, 2018 up to and including December 23, 2018
Sold at Goemans Lakeshore Meats, 33 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines, ON
None
BBQ Beef Portions
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from October 7, 2019 up to and including October 14, 2019
Sold at Vicentina Meat, 109 Edilcan Dr., Concord, ON
Starsky Fine Foods
Beef Liver
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 10, 2019
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 685 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON
None – Manitoulin Meat Boss
Unlabelled (beef steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 17, 2019
Sold at Manitoulin Meat Boss, 4333 Hwy 551, Providence Bay, ON
None – Millgrove Packers
Unlabelled (boneless beef blade steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON
None – Millgrove Packers
Unlabelled (boneless beef blade roast)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 6, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Millgrove Packers, 549 Concession 5 W., Waterdown, ON
None – Nations Fresh Food Market
Unlabelled (beef flank steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from September 7, 2019 up to and including September 11, 2019
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 7600 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
