18.10.2019 03:11:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warnings issued on October 11, 15, and 16, 2019 have been updated to include additional product information as well as corrected information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation. The corrections are marked by an asterisk (*) below.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Steakhouse Select
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, (Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned)
1 kg (retail weight)
628915014297
BB 2018 DE 31*
Sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta
None – Karlovo Inc.
Bulgarian Style Kufteta – All Beef *
6 count
None
LOT#32B
Best Before:
Sold at Karlovo Inc., 8 Six Point Rd., Etobicoke, ON
None – Paesano Foods
Striploin
Variable (sold clerk-served)
N/A
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
None – Paesano Foods
Ribeye
Variable (sold clerk-served)
N/A
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
None – Paesano Foods
New York Strip Steaks
Variable (vacuum packaged)
N/A
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
None – Paesano Foods
Boneless Rib Steak
Variable (vacuum packaged)
N/A
All units sold from August 23, 2019 up to and including August 30, 2019
Sold at Paesano Foods, 305 Wellington St. W., Sault Ste Marie, ON
CMP Meats
"Eef" Chuck Roll (Blade Eye) Whole
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starting with 0 200419
All units sold from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 17, 2019
Sold at CMP Meats, 2255 St. Clair Ave W. Toronto, ON
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
Beef Briskets
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
Beef Bavettes Flap Meat
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 11, 2019
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe
Boneless Beef Blades Chuck Rolls
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 4, 2019
Sold at Murray's Farm Butcher Shoppe, 182 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton, ON
Our Butcher Shop
Beef Rump Roast - Outside Round Canada AA or Higher
Variable
Starting with 221796
All Best Before dates from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 30, 2019
Sold at Our Butcher Shop, 1070 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Richmond Hill, ON
None - The Butcher and the Baker
Extra Lean Ground Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019
Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON
None - The Butcher and the Baker
Outside Round Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 8, 2019 up to and including September 28, 2019
Sold at The Butcher and the Baker, 26 Wellington St., Stratford, ON
Nations Fresh Food Market
Beef Bone In Hind Shank
Variable
N/A
Sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 1980 St Clair Ave. W., Unit 201, Toronto, ON
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
Striploin
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including July 31, 2019
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
Hamburger
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
Sullivan's Butcher Shop
Steak and Onion Sausage
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from July 25, 2019 up to and including August 7, 2019
Sold at Sullivan's Butcher Shop, 641 Berford St., Wiarton, ON
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
Ground Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from December 6, 2018 up to and including December 27, 2018
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
Stewing Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
None - Cumbraes of Dundas
Beef Blade Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
Sold from May 30, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019
Sold at Cumbraes of Dundas, 26 King St. W., Dundas, ON
None – The Hungary Butcher
Unlabelled (beef flank steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 14, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019
Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON
None – The Hungary Butcher
Unlabelled (beef butt tenders)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 21, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
Sold at The Hungary Butcher, 892 Dundas St., London, ON
Frabert's Fresh Food
Striploin Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 261010
All Packed On dates from 19 MAY 09 up to and including 19 JUN 01 AND 19 AUG 03 up to and including 19 AUG 18
Sold at Frabert's Fresh Food, 105 Queen St. W., Unit 3, Fergus, ON
None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli
Beef Brisket
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018
Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
None – Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli
Ground Beef
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 16, 2019
Sold at Storm's Fresh Meat & Deli, 6144 Mcleod Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Starsky
Striploin Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
Starsky
Veal Inside Roast
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
Starsky
Veal Shank Bone In
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 30, 2018
Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 2040 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
The Garden Basket
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Cross Rib Pot Roast
Variable
Starts with 0 203004
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Boneless Stewing Beef Cubes
Variable
Starts with 0 203005
All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Rump Oven Roast
Variable
Starts with 0 203007
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 27, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
The Garden Basket
Hormone & Antibiotic Free Grilling Sirloin Flap Steak (T Bone Tails)
Variable
Starts with 0 203093
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019, AND from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019
Sold at The Garden Basket, 9271 Hwy 48 (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON
None – Cataldi Fresh Market
Unlabelled (capless rib steak)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from July 2, 2019 up to and including July 9, 2019
Sold at Cataldi Fresh Market, 140 Woodbridge Ave., Vaughan, ON
None - Oceans Fresh Food Market
Beef Back Ribs Cut From Grade A or Higher
Variable
Starting with 208266
All Packed On dates of 19.JN.18 up to and including 19.JN.25
Oceans Fresh Food Market, 4557 Hurontario St.,
Mississauga, ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine 100/50 g
10 kg
None
Lot code# 282
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
60 kg
None
Lot code # 297
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
55 kg
None
Lot 304
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
10 kg
None
Lot 309
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50g
120 kg
None
Lot 323
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
105 kg
None
Lot 331
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-100/50 g
60 kg
None
Lot 333
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
5 kg
None
Lot 268
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
70 kg
None
Lot 271
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
15 kg
None
Lot 289
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
5 kg
None
Lot 291
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
15 kg
None
Lot 303
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine- 44/113 g
10 kg
None
Lot 309
Ontario
Royal Crown Meats
Veal Eye of Round Denuded /2001 Grain fed Veal Scallopine-44/113 g
5 kg
None
Lot 333
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
