19.10.2019 02:57:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 17, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Nations Fresh Food Market
Beef Bone-In Hind Shank
Variable
N/A
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON
Nations Fresh Food Market
Beef Bone-In Hind Shank
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON
Nations Fresh Food Market
Beef Back Ribs
Variable
N/A
All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019
Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON
None – Odra Delicatessen
Fresh Meat (beef)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0200047
All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019 AND from June 24, 2019 up to and including July 8, 2019
Sold at Odra Delicatessen, 2395 Cawthra Rd., Unit 19, Mississauga, ON
Leamington Food Outlet
Choice Grain-Fed Veal Scallopine (frozen)
Variable
None
All units sold from December 3, 2018 up to and including December 17, 2018
Sold at Leamington Food Outlet, 26 Seneca Dr., Leamington, ON
None – Habib Halal Meat
Unlabelled
(beef pieces)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019
Sold at Habib Halal Meat, 1268 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON
None – Habib Halal Meat
Unlabelled
(ground beef)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019
Sold at Habib Halal Meat, 1268 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON
None – Salwa Halal Meat
Unlabelled
(beef pieces)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019
Sold at Salwa Halal Meat, 2200 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON
None – Salwa Halal Meat
Unlabelled
(ground beef)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019
Sold at Salwa Halal Meat, 2200 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON
Mediterranean Meat and Del
Beef (ground beef)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 0 200001
All "Packed On" dates from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019
Sold at Mediterranean Meats & Deli, 35 Queen St. N., Mississauga, ON
Jaam e Jam Meat Shop
Boneless Veal Shank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
N/A
All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 22, 2018
Sold at Jaam e Jam Meat Shop, 8190 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON
None - Sanagan's Meat Locker
Flat Iron (Artisan Farms)
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with
All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-15 up to and including 19-JN-22
Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
None - Sanagan's Meat Locker
AAA Ribeye Artisan Farms
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with
All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-12 up to and including 19-JL-02
Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
None - Sanagan's Meat Locker
Ground Beef
Artisan Farms
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with
All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-12 up to and including 19-JL-02
Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON
None – SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats)
Rump Roast (AAA)
Variable
Starts with 0 200008
All "Packed On" dates from JN.12.19 up to and including JN.15.19
Sold at SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats), St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Unit 27, Toronto, ON
None – SK Quality Meats
(Witteveen Quality Meats)
Extra Lean Ground Beef (AAA)
Variable
Starts with 0 200010
All "Packed On" dates from JN.12.19 up to and including JN.15.19
Sold at SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats), St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Unit 27, Toronto, ON
None – Bani Butcher Shop
Beef Liver
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 000000
All "Packed On" dates from June 3, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019
Sold at Bani Butcher Shop, 2992 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
None – Bani Butcher Shop
Beef Top Sirloin
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 000000
All "Packed On" dates from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019
Sold at Bani Butcher Shop, 2992 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON
None – Yuan Ming Supermarket
Veal Flank
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 209209
All "Packed On" dates from August 15, 2019 up to and including September 6, 2019 AND all "Packed On" dates from September 17, 2019 up to and including September 24, 2019
Sold at Yuan Ming Supermarket, 1000 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
None - Not Just Steaks
Boneless Beef Brisket Points
Approx. 6- 12 lbs
None
All "Packed On" dates from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 16, 2018
Sold at Not Just Steaks, 49 Mississauga Rd. N., Mississauga, ON
50 Point Market
Top Sirloin Butt AAA
Variable (sold clerk-served)
N/A
All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019
Sold at 50 Point Marker, 15 Lockport Way, Stoney Creek, ON
One Fine Food
Rib Eye Steak
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 201004
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON
One Fine Food
Veal Rib Chops
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 201102
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON
One Fine Food
Petit Tender
Variable (sold clerk-served)
Starts with 201088
All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019
Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON
Del Zotto and Son Butcher Shop
Steaks
Various (sold clerk-served)
None
All units sold from December 11, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018
Sold at Del Zotto and Son Butcher Shop, 117 Yong St, Alliston, ON
Dabrowski's Smoked Meats
Skirt Steak
Variable
Starts with 200000
All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019
Sold at Dabrowski's Smoked Meats, 125 Wilson Ave., Timmins, ON
Buckingham Meat Market
Brisket
Approx. 4.5 - 5.5 kg (10 – 12 lbs)
N/A
All units sold from December 18, 2018 up to and including December 22, 2018
Sold at Buckingham Meat Market, 28 Buckingham Ave., Oshawa, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
