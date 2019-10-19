Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 17, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Nations Fresh Food Market Beef Bone-In Hind Shank Variable N/A All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019 Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON Nations Fresh Food Market Beef Bone-In Hind Shank Variable N/A All units sold from June 25, 2019 up to and including July 2, 2019 Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON Nations Fresh Food Market Beef Back Ribs Variable N/A All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at Nations Fresh Food Market, 2 King Street W., Unit 445, Hamilton, ON None – Odra Delicatessen Fresh Meat (beef) Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0200047 All units sold from June 4, 2019 up to and including June 18, 2019 AND from June 24, 2019 up to and including July 8, 2019 Sold at Odra Delicatessen, 2395 Cawthra Rd., Unit 19, Mississauga, ON Leamington Food Outlet Choice Grain-Fed Veal Scallopine (frozen) Variable None All units sold from December 3, 2018 up to and including December 17, 2018 Sold at Leamington Food Outlet, 26 Seneca Dr., Leamington, ON None – Habib Halal Meat Unlabelled (beef pieces) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019 Sold at Habib Halal Meat, 1268 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON None – Habib Halal Meat Unlabelled (ground beef) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019 Sold at Habib Halal Meat, 1268 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa, ON None – Salwa Halal Meat Unlabelled (beef pieces) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019 Sold at Salwa Halal Meat, 2200 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON None – Salwa Halal Meat Unlabelled (ground beef) Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from May 28, 2019 up to and including June 4, 2019 Sold at Salwa Halal Meat, 2200 Brock Rd., Pickering, ON Mediterranean Meat and Del Beef (ground beef) Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 200001 All "Packed On" dates from May 29, 2019 up to and including June 20, 2019 Sold at Mediterranean Meats & Deli, 35 Queen St. N., Mississauga, ON Jaam e Jam Meat Shop Boneless Veal Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All units sold from November 21, 2018 up to and including November 22, 2018 Sold at Jaam e Jam Meat Shop, 8190 Bayview Ave., Thornhill, ON None - Sanagan's Meat Locker Flat Iron (Artisan Farms) Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

0 201278 All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-15 up to and including 19-JN-22 Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON None - Sanagan's Meat Locker AAA Ribeye Artisan Farms Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

0 201261 All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-12 up to and including 19-JL-02 Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON None - Sanagan's Meat Locker Ground Beef Artisan Farms Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

0 201250 All "Packed On" dates from 19-JN-12 up to and including 19-JL-02 Sold from Sanagan's Meat Locker, 176 Baldwin St., Toronto, ON None – SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats) Rump Roast (AAA) Variable Starts with 0 200008 All "Packed On" dates from JN.12.19 up to and including JN.15.19 Sold at SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats), St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Unit 27, Toronto, ON None – SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats) Extra Lean Ground Beef (AAA) Variable Starts with 0 200010 All "Packed On" dates from JN.12.19 up to and including JN.15.19 Sold at SK Quality Meats (Witteveen Quality Meats), St. Lawrence Market, 93 Front St. E., Unit 27, Toronto, ON None – Bani Butcher Shop Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 000000 All "Packed On" dates from June 3, 2019 up to and including June 7, 2019 Sold at Bani Butcher Shop, 2992 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON None – Bani Butcher Shop Beef Top Sirloin Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 000000 All "Packed On" dates from May 31, 2019 up to and including June 15, 2019 Sold at Bani Butcher Shop, 2992 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON None – Yuan Ming Supermarket Veal Flank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 209209 All "Packed On" dates from August 15, 2019 up to and including September 6, 2019 AND all "Packed On" dates from September 17, 2019 up to and including September 24, 2019 Sold at Yuan Ming Supermarket, 1000 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, ON None - Not Just Steaks Boneless Beef Brisket Points Approx. 6- 12 lbs None All "Packed On" dates from December 14, 2018 up to and including December 16, 2018 Sold at Not Just Steaks, 49 Mississauga Rd. N., Mississauga, ON 50 Point Market Top Sirloin Butt AAA Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All units sold from June 19, 2019 up to and including June 23, 2019 Sold at 50 Point Marker, 15 Lockport Way, Stoney Creek, ON One Fine Food Rib Eye Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 201004 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019 Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON One Fine Food Veal Rib Chops Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 201102 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019 Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON One Fine Food Petit Tender Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 201088 All units sold from June 13, 2019 up to and including June 28, 2019 Sold at One Fine Food, 800 Erskine Ave., Peterborough, ON Del Zotto and Son Butcher Shop Steaks Various (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from December 11, 2018 up to and including December 18, 2018 Sold at Del Zotto and Son Butcher Shop, 117 Yong St, Alliston, ON Dabrowski's Smoked Meats Skirt Steak Variable Starts with 200000 All units sold from June 5, 2019 up to and including June 19, 2019 Sold at Dabrowski's Smoked Meats, 125 Wilson Ave., Timmins, ON Buckingham Meat Market Brisket Approx. 4.5 - 5.5 kg (10 – 12 lbs) N/A All units sold from December 18, 2018 up to and including December 22, 2018 Sold at Buckingham Meat Market, 28 Buckingham Ave., Oshawa, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

