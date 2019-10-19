19.10.2019 23:57:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 18, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination.  Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

 

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Whole Foods Market

Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Bones

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut

Variable

None

Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

- 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

- 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

- 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

- 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

- 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Shank

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Shank

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Shank

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Shank

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat  VP

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/

Meatloaf

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry's

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market

Pasture Raised Beef Oxtail

Variable

None

All 'Packed On'  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL23

Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

- 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

- 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

