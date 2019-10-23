Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2W5JT6F

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Village Meat

Product and

Deli Boneless

Blade Steak Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) N/A All "Packed On"

dates from 03JUN19

up to and including

10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Village Meat

Product and

Deli Ground Beef

Or Pork Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) N/A All "Packed On"

dates from 03JUN19

up to and including

10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Village Meat

Product and

Deli Beef Stew Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) N/A All "Packed On"

dates from 03JUN19

up to and including

10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON The Friendly

Butcher Beef Stir Fry Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Starts with

2 201021 All units sold from

June 20, 2019 up to

and including June

30, 2019 Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON The Friendly

Butcher Stew Beef Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Starts with

2 201007 All units sold from

June 20, 2019 up to

and including June

30, 2019 Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON None - PAT

Oriental

Supermarket Premium

Sliced Beef

Short Variable Starts with

0 244255 All units sold from

June 12, 2019 up to

and including June

27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None - PAT Oriental Supermarket Black Angus

Beef Eye

Round Chunk Variable Starts with

0 244651 All units sold from

June 12, 2019 up to

and including June

27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None - PAT Oriental Supermarket Black Angus

Beef Shank Variable Starts with

0 244681 All units sold from

June 12, 2019 up to

and including June

27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None - The Meat Department Petite Tender Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Variable All "Packed on" dates

from 29.05.19 up to

and including

14.06.19 Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON None - The Meat Department Beef Blade

Roast Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Variable All "Packed on" dates

from 28.05.19 to

14.06.19 Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Top Meadow Frozen Beef

Back Ribs Variable Starts with 0 201202 All "Packed-on" dates

from 2019.JL.19 up

to and including

2019.AU.30 Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario None – Btrust

Supermarket Beef Small

Shank Variable

(sold

clerk-

served) Starts with 0 208212 All best before dates

from 2019.JUN.26 up

to and including

2019.JUL.03 Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON None – Btrust Supermarket Fresh Veal

Flank

Boneless Variable

(sold

clerk-served) Starts with 0 208209 All best before dates

from 2019.JUN.26 up

to and including

2019.JUL.03 Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON None – PAT Thornhill Ltd. Flat Iron

Slices Variable None All Best Before dates

from 06/14/2019 up

to and including

06/21/2019 Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)