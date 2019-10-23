|
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2W5JT6F
OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 21, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products – Consumer
Brand
Common Name
Size
UPC
Codes on Product
Additional Info / Distribution
Village Meat
Boneless
Variable
N/A
All "Packed On"
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Village Meat
Ground Beef
Variable
N/A
All "Packed On"
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Village Meat
Beef Stew
Variable
N/A
All "Packed On"
Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
The Friendly
Beef Stir Fry
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from
Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
The Friendly
Stew Beef
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from
Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
None - PAT
Premium
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None - PAT Oriental Supermarket
Black Angus
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None - PAT Oriental Supermarket
Black Angus
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from
Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
None - The Meat Department
Petite Tender
Variable
Variable
All "Packed on" dates
Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
None - The Meat Department
Beef Blade
Variable
Variable
All "Packed on" dates
Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
Top Meadow
Frozen Beef
Variable
Starts with 0 201202
All "Packed-on" dates
Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario
None – Btrust
Beef Small
Variable
Starts with 0 208212
All best before dates
Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
None – Btrust Supermarket
Fresh Veal
Variable
Starts with 0 208209
All best before dates
Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
None – PAT Thornhill Ltd.
Flat Iron
Variable
None
All Best Before dates
Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
