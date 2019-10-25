Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2PevYdb

OTTAWA, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 23, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.

Recalled products – Consumer



Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Solmaz Beef Sirloin Tip / Knuckle Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2100020 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods' retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON Solmaz Beef Sirloin Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2100380 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods' retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON Solmaz Beef Sirloin Tip Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2100370 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods' retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON None – Grant's Foodmart Bone in Beef Shank Stew Variable (sold clerk- served) Starts with 0 208251 All Packed On dates from MA-30-19 up to and including JN-06-19 AND from JN-27-19 up to and including JL-04-19 Sold at Grant's Foodmart, 3415 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON None – Mona Fine Foods Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 16, 2019 Sold at Mona Fine Foods, 1675 The Chase, Mississauga, ON None – Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd. Boneless Ribeye Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd. Prime Rib Steaks Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd. Prime Rib Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher's Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Vince Gasparro's Meat Market Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at Vince Gasparro's Meat Market, 857 Bloor St W., Toronto, ON None – Seif Somali Halal Food Market Beef Kidney Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 8, 2019 Sold at Seif Somali Halal Food Market, 2371 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more about the health risks

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)