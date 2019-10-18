18.10.2019 01:19:00

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various Ready-to-Eat dry sausages and products recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1571351315547/1571351316154

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 16, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Longo's is recalling various ready-to-eat dry sausages and products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Longo's

Filicetti Cacciatori Mild
VP

Variable -
clerk served at
deli counter

Starts with
00226186

All Packaged
On dates up to
and including
October 16,
2019
(Lot 611)

Longo's

Filicetti Cacciatori Dry
Mild

Variable

Starts with
00226188

Lot 611

Longo's

Grab N Go Trays – Taralli
Antipasti To Go

Variable

Starts with
0226209

All Best Before
Dates up to and
including
October 23,
2019

Longo's

Grab N Go Trays – Italian
Antipasti To Go

Variable

Starts with
0226208

All Best Before
Dates up to and
including
October 23,
2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

