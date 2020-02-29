|
29.02.2020 06:43:00
Updated Food Recall Warning - Various tuna products recalled due to histamine
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-02-28/eng/1582949656892/1582949662629
OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on February 25, 2020 has been updated to include additional distribution and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various tuna products from the marketplace due to elevated levels of histamine. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold from the stores indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Information
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 9, 2019 up to and including October 23, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 8683 10th Ave., Burnaby, BC
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Sashimi Grade – Previously Frozen
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 10, 2019 up to and including October 12, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 3493 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Sashimi Grade – Previously Frozen
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 26, 2019 up to and including November 9, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 1888 West 57th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 9, 2019 up to and including October 23, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 8683 – 10th Ave., Burnaby, BC
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 10, 2019 up to and including October 12, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 3493 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Choices Markets
Ahi Tuna Loin Steak Frozen – Ocean Wise
Variable
Starts with
All units sold from October 26, 2019 up to and including November 9, 2019
Sold at Choices Market, 1888 West 57th Ave., Vancouver, BC
IGA
Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen
Variable
Starts with 200840
All units sold from November 6, 2019 up to and including December 6, 2019
Sold at IGA, 1940 Kane Rd., Kelowna, BC
IGA
Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen
Variable
Starts with 200840
All units sold from September 28, 2019 up to and including December 17, 2019
Sold at IGA, 2286 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC
IGA
Ahi Tuna – Previously Frozen
Variable
Starts with 200840
All units sold from November 26, 2019 up to and including January 13, 2020
Sold at IGA, 12887 Madeira Park Road, Madeira Park, BC
Save on Foods
O/W Ahi Tuna
Variable
Starts with 226248
All units sold from September 18, 2019 up to and including February 28, 2020
Sold at Save on Foods locations in AB, BC, MB, SK, and YT
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with high levels of histamine may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Histamines are not destroyed by cooking. High levels of histamine in fish can cause an allergic-type reaction known as scombroid poisoning. Symptoms can include burning throat, diarrhea, dizziness, facial swelling, headache, vomiting and peppery taste in mouth.
Background
This recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. However, there were reported reactions associated with the products included in the Food Recall Warning on February 25, 2020.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
