Updated National Safety Council Statement on Coronavirus, or COVID-19

ITASCA, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since our last statement on Jan. 31, the National Safety Council has continued to follow the data about the coronavirus, or COVID-19. NSC urges employers to assess their risk of exposure and ensure procedures are in place to effectively control transmission. Workplace illness prevention training is imperative for all employees.

NSC applauds Congress for passing an $8.3 billion emergency funding bill today. We urge the government to stay vigilant and take additional steps if appropriate.

In relation to COVID-19, NSC echoes recommendations from OSHA and CDC, which include:

Practice proper infection control and sterilization measures

Frequently wash hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid shaking hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick, and see a doctor immediately to be evaluated for COVID-19

If a worker becomes infected, insist that he or she fully recovers before returning to work

Employees who have traveled to areas with heightened levels of exposure should inform their employers immediately

Employers are urged to ask employees traveling home from level 3 areas to self-quarantine for 14 days

Avoid sending staff on business trips to level 3 areas as defined by CDC

At this time, the National Safety Council is proceeding with its Northeast Congress & Expo in PittsburghMarch 11-13 as planned. We will continue to follow all government updates, guidance and reports, as well as local officials' and health departments' reports. If we have any updates to our status, we will post the latest information here.

The safety of workers is employers' most vital task. For more information on preventing 2019-nCoV, go to cdc.gov, OSHA.gov and who.int.

