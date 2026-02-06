Upexi Prices $7.4 Mln Registered Direct Offering With Warrants From Single Institutional Investor

(RTTNews) - Upexi (UPXI) announced it has secured a $7.4 million registered direct offering through a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor, strengthening its balance sheet while adding new equity-linked securities.

The transaction involves the issuance of 6.34 million common shares along with an equal number of warrants, priced together at $1.17 per share and warrant.

The warrants carry an exercise price of $1.5 per share, are exercisable immediately, and have a five-year term, with provisions that allow for forced conversion if the stock reaches $5. The offering is expected to close around February 9, subject to customary conditions.

Proceeds from the transaction are earmarked for working capital, general corporate needs, and the company's internally managed Solana-focused maximum return strategy, aligning the financing with Upexi's digital asset treasury approach.

Alongside the new capital raise, Upexi agreed to amend certain warrants issued in December 2025 covering about 3.29 million shares. Upon closing of the offering, the exercise price of those warrants will be reduced from $4.00 to $2.83 per share, and the redemption trigger will be lowered from $8.5 to $7.

UPXI currently trades at $1.115 or 2.29% higher on the NasdaqCM.