|
29.11.2022 15:13:21
Upexi's Tytan Tiles Toy Brand To Hit 2,000 Walmart Stores In January
(RTTNews) - Upexi Inc. (UPXI), a multi-faceted brand owner, said on Tuesday that its children's toy brand- Tytan Tiles, will be launched in 2000 Walmart stores across U.S. in January 2023.
Tytan, an eco-conscious toy company and is a bestseller on Walmart.com. It will also be featured in Walmart.com 2022 CYBER Monday promotions.
Tytan Tile President, Nick Romano, said: "We've been working towards a Walmart rollout for many years. It's a feat only select brands accomplish and we're honored to be part of the program. This 2000+ store rollout will further establish our footprint as a top performing magnetic tile brand."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!