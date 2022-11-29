Upexi's Tytan Tiles Toy Brand To Hit 2,000 Walmart Stores In January

(RTTNews) - Upexi Inc. (UPXI), a multi-faceted brand owner, said on Tuesday that its children's toy brand- Tytan Tiles, will be launched in 2000 Walmart stores across U.S. in January 2023.

Tytan, an eco-conscious toy company and is a bestseller on Walmart.com. It will also be featured in Walmart.com 2022 CYBER Monday promotions.

Tytan Tile President, Nick Romano, said: "We've been working towards a Walmart rollout for many years. It's a feat only select brands accomplish and we're honored to be part of the program. This 2000+ store rollout will further establish our footprint as a top performing magnetic tile brand."