Copenhagen, 9 August 2023

No. 19/2023

Upgrade of organic growth outlook for 2023

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has today upgraded its organic growth outlook for 2023. As announced today, France, excluding Global Key Accounts, will be classified as held for sale and discontinued operations. The outlook for organic growth and operating margin is excluding any contribution from discontinued operations:

Organic growth is now expected to be 7 - 9% compared to previously "6 - 8%”, as a result of expected higher customer activity and thereby higher underlying volume growth.

Outlook for operating margin of 4.25 - 4.75% and free cash flow of around DKK 2 billion is confirmed. For all financial KPIs, the outlook is excluding any effects of hyperinflation (IAS 29).

ISS publishes its Interim Report for 1 January – 30 June 2023 on 9 August 2023.

