Upgrade Selects ComplyAdvantage For Award-Winning Customer Screening, Monitoring, And Transaction Risk Management Solutions

The RegTech's Real-Time Counter Risk Intelligence Technology Is Purpose Built To Enable Fast Moving FinTechs To Scale With Integrity

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection, today announced that Upgrade , a FinTech company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking and payment products to mainstream consumers, has selected its award-winning Customer Screening and Monitoring and Transaction Risk Management solutions.

Founded by early pioneers in FinTech, Upgrade was launched to redefine the banking experience. To date, Upgrade has delivered over $12 billion in affordable and responsible credit to mainstream consumers through cards and loans since inception in 2017.

By selecting ComplyAdvantage, Upgrade now has access to a world-class suite of counter risk intelligence solutions powered by machine learning and the company's proprietary knowledge graph called ComplyData™. ComplyData combines and then harmonizes over 25,000 data feeds into the world's single largest intelligent database of people and business entities. This enables ComplyAdvantage to uncover, contextualize and validate money laundering behaviors and related financial crimes. In 2021 alone, ComplyAdvantage facilitated more than 1 billion searches across 150 million entities that are monitored daily.

"As we continue to expand our services and our market share, it's imperative that we have the right risk management tools in place so we can onboard our customers faster and with the greatest amount of integrity," said Tom Curran, Chief Risk Officer at Upgrade. "That's why we went with ComplyAdvantage. We recognized that their data-centric approach to risk management was perfectly designed to scale and keep pace with a business like ours."

ComplyAdvantage's Customer Screening and Monitoring tools provide Upgrade with automated data generation in a constant "live state," refreshing entity profiles within minutes of a change, and providing the ability to easily sync with other tools, including case management systems and CRMs.

In addition, ComplyAdvantage's Transaction Risk Management platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate alerts based on the company's extensive rule library of AML/CFT risk typologies including out-of-the-box configuration options, entity extraction, and real-time screening.

"Upgrade is a great example of a fast-growing company that needs access to intelligent risk management solutions that can keep pace with the company's service innovation and customer expansion," said Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage. "Meaningful risk intelligence is about the discovery of unknown threats in real-time and with the greatest amount of accuracy. The team at Upgrade understands that with the right approach to risk management, they can grow with the utmost confidence."

Already the preferred choice of some of the world's largest banks, enterprises, and high-growth FinTechs, ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to help regulated organizations manage their risk obligations and prevent financial crime.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage is the financial industry's leading source of embedded risk intelligence and detection technology. ComplyAdvantage's mission is to neutralize the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, and other financial crime. More than 500 enterprises in 75 countries rely on ComplyAdvantage to understand the risk of who they're doing business with through the world's only global, real-time database of people and companies. The company actively identifies tens of thousands of risk events from millions of structured and unstructured data points every single day.

ComplyAdvantage has four global hubs located in New York, London, Singapore and Cluj-Napoca and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Ontario Teachers', Index Ventures and Balderton Capital. Learn more at complyadvantage.com.

