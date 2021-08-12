Upgrades to Shediac's wastewater and water systems will help protect local ecosystems

SHEDIAC, NB, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic Leblanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and His Worship Roger Caissie, Mayor of Shediac, announced funding to renew and upgrade the town's wastewater and water systems. Minister LeBlanc made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

Working together, the Town of Shediac and the Greater Shediac Sewerage Commission will upgrade the sanitary, water and storm systems on Main Street, Grand Pré Street, Inglis Street and Dupuis Street. These upgrades will reduce the likelihood of overflow events at the lift stations, and will increase the capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater., In addition, a new ultraviolet disinfection process will considerably improve the cleanliness of the town's wastewater before its disposal in the Shediac Bay.

The Shediac Bay is one of Southeastern New Brunswick's most extraordinary natural attractions. Tourists from all over Canada come to our region for its beautiful beaches. By investing in the quality and the health of the waters in the Shediac Bay, we invest in the vibrancy of our tourism sector while protecting our environment.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.9 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing more than $2.4 million, while the Town of Shediac is contributing more than $1.9 million.

Quotes

"This investment is key to ensuring the protection of Shediac Bay's beautiful beaches. By upgrading the town's wastewater infrastructure, we are investing in the health of our local ecosystems and our local economy."

The Honourable Dominic Leblanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"Investing in improved wastewater and drinking water facilities is an important part of delivering on our government's priority to build vibrant and sustainable communities. We are pleased to partner with the federal and municipal governments to ensure preserve public health, protect the environment and equip Shediac with the infrastructure they need for population growth and economic recovery."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This major investment in infrastructure renewal at the town's main entrance supports growth in Shediac. The work will allow for continued development in Shediac's west end and help bring environmental benefits."

His Worship Roger Caissie, Mayor of Shediac

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of the Investing in Canada Plan funding is supporting green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities.

of the Investing in Plan funding is supporting green infrastructure projects ensuring access to safe water, clean air, and greener communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $584 million in more than 330 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada