UpHealth Behavioral Health Division in Florida Is Now a TRICARE Preferred Provider; Is Contracted With Cigna and Magellan; Has Relationships With Zelis and Multiplan; and Is Being Credentialed By ...

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) announced credentialling with a wide variety of payers following the opening of Olympus Recovery, a 30-bed Joint Commission Accredited facility in Delray Beach, Fla., focused on mental health and substance abuse care.

The facility offers evidence-based therapies as well as experiential therapies and was created by a team with decades of experience in substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatments. Olympus Recovery treats patients 18+ and has already built a reputation for outstanding group therapy programming, including cultural trauma in niche areas.

The facility is licensed for three levels of care: partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP) and outpatient (OP), offering high-quality curriculum-based substance abuse and mental health services to first responders, veterans and complex care patients. Olympus Recovery is now a TRICARE preferred provider. Olympus Recovery is also contracted with Cigna and Magellan, has relationships with Zelis and Multiplan and is in the process of being credentialed by 12 other payers.

The Olympus Recovery center's strong focus on trauma is especially salient during the pandemic when practitioners are seeing more severe levels of mental illness, addiction and drug overdose. During the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about mental health and substance use have grown, including concerns about suicidal ideation. In January 2021, 41% of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder, a share that has been largely stable since spring 2020. Additionally, nearly one-third of people in the U.S. who drink alcohol have increased their consumption since the pandemic began in 2020, and drug overdoses have also spiked since the onset of the pandemic.

"The goal with this center is intentional: to offer an affordable, robust curriculum-based facility to address the growing behavioral health needs of the community. Most importantly, the curriculum-based program was created by teams with decades of experience in substance abuse treatment and has supported sustainable recovery," said Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth.

The initial idea for the Olympus Recovery facility was to create a safe space for first responders. Active veterans and first responders are dealing with a world that is in crisis and, as a result, Olympus Recovery is working to ensure they receive the help and support they need.

After multiple requests from the first responder community for an in-network substance abuse and mental health program, the Olympus Recovery facility was created to provide high-end, quality care at a lower cost than is typical for out-of-network insurance costs. Now that Olympus Recovery is a TRICARE provider and in the process of being credentialed or contracted with 17 different payers, there will also be in-network options with the same high level of quality.

Balakrishnan said, "The expansion from a new facility to credentialing demonstrates UpHealth's commitment to bring high quality and cost-effective services to the communities we serve. This solid foundation will enable UpHealth to expand into virtual care with the same level of health outcomes."

The location of this new facility was also specific in its intention. Delray Beach, known as "the town of second chances," is known as a recovery community and provides excellent programs and after-care support for Olympus Recovery patients.

For more information, please visit https://olympusrecovery.com.

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uphealth-behavioral-health-division-in-florida-is-now-a-tricare-preferred-provider-is-contracted-with-cigna-and-magellan-has-relationships-with-zelis-and-multiplan-and-is-being-credentialed-by-12-additional-payers-301469775.html

SOURCE UpHealth, Inc.