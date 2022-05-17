UpHealth's Telehealth Solution Martti™ Shows Over 53% Growth in Q1 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth , Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced that its telehealth platform, Martti™, has achieved 53% growth in Q1 and an estimated $8 million in new contract value over the past 3 years.

Martti™ is a telehealth platform that provides language interpretation at the point of care. The platform interoperates with electronic health records (EHRs) and patient experience platforms. The platform's language access solution supports more than 250 languages and connects patients and care teams 24/7 with certified and qualified medical interpreters.

As of Q1, Martti™ is present in 2,300 healthcare venues across the United States. Its Q1 growth reached more than 575,423 additional patients and more than 9,390,844 minutes of additional care. Increased consultation volumes drove higher revenues and an 11% increase in gross margins.

"The people behind Martti™ are a committed team of innovators dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities across the nation, working toward a future in which patients can receive care at any time, in any place, on any device and in any language," said Andy Panos, President of U.S. Telehealth at UpHealth. "We are thrilled at the growth that Martti™ is experiencing, helping us continue to develop platforms that restore the joy in our clients' work by allowing them to focus on people instead of technology."

In Q1, Martti™ was also awarded two large and long-term language interpretation contracts with Ascension and Wellstar and has two additional large long-term contracts in progress for Q2. The top languages in the newest facilities at Texas Ascension and Wellstar are Spanish, Vietnamese and Burmese.

"Martti™ revolutionized patient and provider communication by introducing video remote interpreting (VRI) into the market and its continued growth is a testament to our commitment at UpHealth to help enable healthcare systems to support healthier individuals and communities," said Martin Beck, CFO of UpHealth. "We're committed to innovation and continuous improvement of our services as well as the integration of Martti into our other platforms, including SyntraNet, so care providers and community services agents will be able to communicate with patients and caregivers in their preferred language 24/7."

Overall Martti™ interpretation satisfaction among providers sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars. For more information about Martti™, please visit https://uphealthinc.com/martti .

About UpHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

