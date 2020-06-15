UPL Corporation Limited announces Extension of the Expiration Deadline of the Tender Offer pursuant to the Company's invitation to the holders of its outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 3.25% Notes due 2...

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated June 8, 2020 (the "June 8 Announcement") in relation to the Tender Offer made by the Company in respect of the Notes. Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the June 8, Announcement.

The Company wishes to notify the holders of the Notes that the Tender Offer has been extended and the Expiration Deadline for the Tender Offer will now be 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on June 19, 2020 (the "New Expiration Deadline"), unless further extended or earlier terminated. This is also the deadline for Noteholders who have tendered Notes in the Tender Offer to be able to validly withdraw such Notes. For the avoidance of doubt, the delivery date for tenders made via notice of guaranteed delivery has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York time on June 23, 2020 (the second Business Day after the New Expiration Deadline), and the expected Settlement Date is currently expected to be on June 24, 2020 (the third Business Day following the New Expiration Deadline).

The Company wishes to confirm and announce that the Financing Condition has been satisfied. All other terms and conditions applicable to the Tender Offer as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum remain unchanged.

Noteholders who have already tendered their Notes and do not wish to withdraw them do not have to retender their Notes or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration applicable to the Tender Offer.

