Ultra Petroleum Aktie

WKN DE: A2DQEE / ISIN: CA9039142083

02.02.2026 16:16:50

UPL Reports Lower Q3 Profit Despite Higher Revenue

(RTTNews) - UPL Limited (UPL), a global agrochemicals company, on Monday reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company's revenue grew, but profitability declined compared to the same period in the previous year.

Total revenue from operations increased to INR 12,269 crore, up from INR 10,907 crore in the December 2024 quarter. This growth reflected improved volumes and pricing. Total income rose to INR 12,361 crore, up from INR 11,077 crore a year earlier.

However, net profit for the quarter declined to INR 490 crore, down from INR 853 crore in the same quarter last year. Higher expenses, finance costs, and exchange losses weighed on profitability. Earnings per share fell year over year, with basic and diluted EPS at INR 4.69, compared to INR 9.70 in the December 2024 quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, UPL posted revenue from operations of INR 33,504 crore, up from INR 31,064 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit for the nine-month period improved to INR 926 crore, compared to a loss of INR 259 crore a year earlier, supported by stronger operating performance and favorable other comprehensive income movements.

UPL.NS closed Monday's trading at INR 698.55 up INR 33.60 or 5.05 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

