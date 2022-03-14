Upland Software, Inc (Nasdaq: UPLD) has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2021 Enterprise Content Management Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews for its document management and workflow automation product, FileBound. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users, and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005100/en/

Upland FileBound is a Gold Medalist in the 2021 SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report (Photo: Business Wire)

"Modern ECM services allow us to access our critical content anywhere and instantly. And that's never been more important than during the revolutionary shift to remote work. But with flexible and powerful solutions comes complexity—more information and more ways to use it," said Andrea Malick, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group.

In the report, FileBound received an 8.7/10 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score, resulting in a 98% plan to renew reported by surveyed FileBound users. Other highlights within the report include:

Strong capabilities scores for FileBound's usability and intuitiveness, ease of administration, and vendor support

for FileBound's usability and intuitiveness, ease of administration, and vendor support A 94% Likeliness to Recommend by FileBound users surveyed for the report, the #1 rank compared to other reviewed products

by FileBound users surveyed for the report, the #1 rank compared to other reviewed products A top product score of 87% in the ease of administration capability satisfaction category

"We are incredibly proud to be included as a top-ranking ECM product in the SoftwareReviews report, and the results are reflective of our partners and customers who use FileBound daily," said Jon Eilers, SVP Partners and Customer Success at Upland Software. "Upgrading to digital processes is essential to keep work moving. That's why we continue to focus our technology on enabling true digital transformation that empowers our customers’ growing remote-hybrid workforce needs."

For more information, download the SoftwareReviews ECM Data Quadrant Report.

To learn more about FileBound, visit uplandsoftware.com/FileBound.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job-specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don't provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220314005100/en/