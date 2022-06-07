Upland InGenius CRM Telephony Integration Recognized as a Premium AppFoundry Partner

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) has announced that its InGenius computer telephony integration (CTI) software is now available as a premium application on Genesys AppFoundry® — the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions making it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

InGenius integrates with Genesys Cloud CX™, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud CX is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

"We’ve been a partner with Genesys for many years and continue to innovate solutions for great customer experiences and better return on investment. Having a premium application available on AppFoundry strengthens InGenius’ commitment to increasing productivity by providing a seamless connection between customers' CRM and the world class offerings from Genesys,” said Richard Scheig, Upland’s chief revenue officer. "We look forward to adding the ability for our joint customers to streamline billing, achieve quick time to value and access expanded capabilities within the Genesys platform.”

"I’m delighted our collaboration with InGenius is expanding with the addition of its CTI Connector as a premium app for Genesys Cloud on the AppFoundry marketplace, and that our customers are already lining up,” said Juergen Tolksdorf, senior director of marketplace innovation at Genesys. "InGenius provides an amazing solution for leading companies that demand best-in-class CTI capabilities. We look forward to the significant value this brings to our global customer base.”

Additional benefits of InGenius’ integration with Genesys include:

Increased contact center agent productivity and improved customer experience by bringing together phone, digital channels, and data in one place. A CRM screen-pop provides agents with a complete view of all customer interactions, empowering them to deliver personalized, smarter service.

Faster call handling time, more first call resolutions, and improved customer service with the connection to Genesys telephony and the CRM system. Automated call logging and seamless call transfers save time and increase accuracy. The ability to log calls directly in the CRM during the call reduces post-call wrap-up time, shortening caller wait times.

As a premium app on Genesys AppFoundry, InGenius subscriptions are included on customer invoice with Genesys, thereby simplifying vendor management. For Genesys Engage users, InGenius can integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Since 2010, contact centers and service desks have been trusting InGenius’ expertise in computer telephony integration (CTI) to amplify the value of their technology investments. As a trusted solution in this space and we look forward to providing a seamless buying experience for our customers. To view specific features and benefits of InGenius’ Genesys Cloud CX integration, see the AppFoundry listings Upland InGenius for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice BYOT, Upland InGenius CTI for Salesforce, and Upland InGenius CTI for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Learn more about InGenius and Genesys, and to request a demo, by clicking here.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,800+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

