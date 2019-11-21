Upland Software to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced that Upland’s Chairman and CEO Jack McDonald and Upland's CFO Mike Hill will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference at 1:20 p.m. (MST) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Phoenician, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The presentation will be webcast live and available on Upland's investor website. A recording will be available on Upland's website for 90 days following the event. Visit uplandsoftware.com to learn more.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland provides enterprise cloud solution suites that enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland’s solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005246/en/