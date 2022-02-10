|
10.02.2022 15:01:00
Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 24
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-844-200-6205 in the United States or +1-929-526-1599 if outside the United States. Attendees will need to use access code 018623 to join the call.
Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.
About Upland Software:
Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.
