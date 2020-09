Upland Software's Latest Product Release Unlocks the Potential of the Enterprise Revenue Team

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, unveiled its latest product release featuring new capabilities – powered by key integrations with Tableau, Quip, and Microsoft – designed to support revenue teams who need to accelerate growth within their 2020 pipeline amidst a challenging environment.

"As we move into the fall with continued uncertainty due to the pandemic, companies must ensure their revenue teams have the right tools in place to optimize their sales performance quickly,” said Patrick Morrissey, SVP and General Manager of Upland’s Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud. "Our latest release helps revenue teams hit their sales targets with better analytics, an improved user experience, and more robust collaborative capabilities. Ultimately, we’re making it easier for sales leaders to visualize the data needed to improve revenue and customer outcomes.”

"Splunk, the Data-to-Everything platform, helps over 20,000 customers around the world bring data to every question, decision and action. To meet sales demand and better serve our customers, it’s essential that Splunk’s sales team can quickly measure velocity, win rates, deal size and pipeline,” said Geoff Heredia, Senior Director of Strategy & Operations of Splunk. "The collaboration and analytics features provided by Altify’s cloud platform are an important component of our sales methodology, allowing Splunk to better measure the ROI of our sales performance and better engage our customers.”

Upland’s latest product release includes:

Altify Analytics on Tableau & Einstein: Operational & ROI dashboards help sales leaders to track how Altify usage leads to increased sales velocity.

Operational & ROI dashboards help sales leaders to track how Altify usage leads to increased sales velocity. Altify Relationship Map Live App for Quip: The redesigned Relationship Map from Altify now enables the user to embed a relationship map in their own Quip document. This helps the entire revenue team collaborate and focus on delivering customer outcomes.

The redesigned Relationship Map from Altify now enables the user to embed a relationship map in their own Quip document. This helps the entire revenue team collaborate and focus on delivering customer outcomes. Qvidian for Microsoft Office: This integration enables users to access the power of their Qvidian library directly within Word documents and Excel spreadsheets for faster and more accurate RFPs and proposals. Using simple, streamlined controls, users can now search for and add answers to RFPs and questionnaires, and automatically insert answers to blocks of questions in bulk, enabling revenue teams to collaborate in real-time.

Further, Upland is now offering a 21-day free trail of its Altify Relationship Map, which enables revenue teams to connect with the people that matter to win more business and grow revenue in key accounts. To sign-up for a free trial of Relationship Map, please visit Upland here.

About Upland

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

